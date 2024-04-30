summer

Illinois' largest water park to open for 2024 season in June

The water park is set to open for the 2024 season June 1

By NBC Chicago Staff

Provided by the Heron Agency

First come the cicadas, next comes water park season.

In just over 30 days, Illinois' largest water park, Raging Waves, in Yorkville, will open for the season, according to the water park's website.

The 58-acre water park is located at 4000 N. Bridge Street. It is set to open June 1, with the 2024 season running through Sept. 2.

According to officials, the water park features more than 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, kiddie areas, and more.

Tickets to the park start at $29.99, according to the park website. Parking costs vary.

More information on the water park can be found on Raging Waves website here.

Here's a sneak peek into what the park looks like.

Provided by the Heron Agency
Illinois Largest Water Park Raging Waves opened for the 2023 season June 3.
Provided by the Heron Agency
Illinois Largest Water Park Raging Waves opened for the 2022 season June 4.
Raging Waves

summer
