Chicago suburb named among safest cities in America for 2024

A Chicago suburb made the top 10 safest cities in America for 2024, according to a new ranking, and a Midwest city was named in the top three.

According to the list from from MoneyGeek, Naperville, Illinois, ranked as the eighth-safest city in the U.S.

The ranking looked at more than 300 cities with populations over 100,000 people and analyzed them based on crime statistics from the FBI to determine the cost of crime per capita.

According to the list, Thousand Oaks, California, was named the safest city in the country, with a crime cost of only $241 per capita. Following closely were Fishers, Indiana, and Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The only other Midwest city to make the top 10 was Carmel, Indiana, though MoneyGeek noted that "2022 data was limited for cities in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania."

A separate ranking was done for small cities in the U.S., but the only Midwest cities to make the top 10 were Zionsville, Indiana, and Mason, Ohio.

