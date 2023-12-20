Driver carjacked in Costco parking lot in Chicago suburb: Police

A carjacking was reported in a suburban Chicago Costco parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Glenview police said they were called just before noon to a Costco Gas Station in the 2900 block of Patriot Boulevard for a report of a "vehicular hijacking."

Police said the owner of a Mercedes sedan was outside their vehicle adding fuel when they saw a man in all black clothing and a black ski mask enter the driver's side door, start the car, and start to pull away.

The owner tried to re-enter the vehicle through the front passenger door, but ultimately fell and hurt their leg.

The Mercedes was driven out of the parking lot in an unknown direction, authorities said, and was last seen being driven on Interstate 94 "at a high rate of speed."

The owner of the vehicle was taken to Glenbrook Hospital for medical treatment.

The carjacking is still under investigation by Glenview police and no one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is being asked to call the police tip line at *847) 901-6055.