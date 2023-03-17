So much for that spring-like weather.

The Chicago-area Friday is in for a soggy and windy St. Patrick's Day, and a cold and breezy St. Patrick's Day weekend, with feels-like temperatures below zero, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

But there's some good news, too: warm weather or not, astronomical spring officially arrives Monday, bringing with it even more daylight and less dark-sky hours.

As that milestone approaches, here's a breakdown of Chicago's current weekend forecast.

Weekend Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, steady rain overnight will continue into early Friday morning, with some parts to the west seeing rain mixed with light snow. Forecast models show precipitation is expected to move out later Friday morning, with winds shifting out of the northwest gusting between 35 and 40 miles per hour.

And while the afternoon will see some sunshine, temperatures will drop throughout the day, falling to the mid 30s by afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop even more, setting up for a cold and blustery evening with the potential for some light precipitation as clouds move in.

As the National Weather Service puts it, "It will then feel more like mid-Winter than mid-March" Friday and into the weekend, "with chilly temperatures, blustery winds, and periodic flurries/light snow showers expected."

Saturday is predicted to be windy and significantly colder, forecast models show, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills are likely to make things feel in the single digits or even below zero, especially Saturday morning.

Heads up! This Saturday will be cold and blustery with wind chills more typical in the middle of winter than early spring. Bundle up from head to toe if planning to be outdoors on Saturday! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RYLzqE3cMv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 16, 2023

Additionally, forecast models show Saturday could see some flurries, though accumulation isn't expected.

By Sunday, the sunshine is expected to return and temperatures are predicted to rise, reaching back into the mid to upper 30s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Monday, the forecast as it stands now appears mostly sunny and milder, with high temperatures in the 40s.