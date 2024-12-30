Transportation

Chicago Skyway toll rates climb beginning Jan. 1

The roadway, which connects Interstate 94 in Chicago to Interstate 90 at the Illinois-Indiana state line, will bring toll increases for all types of vehicles.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Drivers will need to pay a little more to take the Chicago Skyway beginning on Jan. 1.

The cost for vehicles with two axles will climb from $7.20 to $7.80, according to the Chicago Skyway website.

The roadway, which connects Interstate 94 in Chicago to Interstate 90 at the Illinois-Indiana state line, will bring increases for drivers of trucks and and other large vehicles. For such vehicles, those rates will vary depending on the time of day and depend on the number of axles on a given vehicle.

The new rates, as of Jan. 1, can be found below:

Number of AxlesPeak Times - 4 a.m. - 8 p.m.Off-Peak Times - 8 p.m. - 4 a.m.
2$7.80$7.80
3$27.20$19.50
4$36.30$25.90
5$45.40$32.40
6$54.40$38.90
7 or more$63.50$45.40

Unsure how many axles your vehicle has?

Here's a breakdown:

Typically, a vehicle has one axle per two wheels.

  • Two axles - Standard cars, SUVs and trucks
  • Three axles - Standard vehicles with trailers, some trucks and buses
  • Four axles or more - Certain semis and trailers

I-PASS transponders and stickers, which are available through the Illinois Tollway, are valid on the Skyway.

