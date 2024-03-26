Illinois Tollway

Illinois Tollway warns I-PASS customers of text message phishing scam

The Illinois Tollway is warning customers of an ongoing phishing scam that is targeting drivers by saying that they have outstanding tolls owed to the agency.

According to a press release, the Tollway says that some customers have been receiving text messages from the “Illinois toll way,” detailing outstanding toll amounts that the customers owed.

Those customers are then directed to repay those charges to avoid being assessed additional fines, with a link to a website to obtain financial information.

I-PASS customers are being urged to ignore those texts, and to report them to the state of Illinois’ consumer watchdog agency.

If driver’s receive such a text, check your account online at illinoistollway.com, or call customer service at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

