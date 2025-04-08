Why are people clapping during the ‘Minecraft' movie? Here's what we know

Going to see the new 'A Minecraft Movie' in theaters? There's one line you'll want to brace yourself for.

The hit film is garnering quite a response from young fans, with viral TikToks showing crowds erupting in cheers, applause and even throwing popcorn during popular lines of the movie. But two words in particular are generating the biggest buzz.

"Chicken jockey."

Viewers in the Chicago area and beyond are reporting the line has led to applause and excitement from fans in theaters. Social media videos in some cases showed even bigger responses, some even resulting in a police response.

the minecraft movie is truly one of the worst movies i’ve ever seen but the universal reaction to “chicken jockey” im seeing made it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/0mxgliSYEp — ollie 🧡🤍🩷 (@ollie_twt) April 5, 2025

The line is popular one not only for fans of the game, but in trailers released ahead of the film's debut. It was at the center of popular memes even ahead of the movie's premiere.

The movie itself has become a major box office hit.

“We're just thrilled that audiences are responding and that everyone's going to the theater,” said Pamela Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Not only is it the biggest opening of 2025, “A Minecraft Movie” also broke the record for a video game adaptation, a distinction previously held by “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146 million). Going into the weekend, analysts projected “Minecraft” might hit $80 million. Instead, it nearly doubled that figure.

“You can’t underestimate the value of earnest, entertaining, joyous cinema,” said Michael DeLuca, also co-chair and CEO. “People really want an escape, especially when it involves the whole family.”

The PG-rated movie, directed by Jared Hess, was a co-production of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Jack Black and Jason Momoa lead the ensemble cast. Their characters are transported into an imaginative dimension called the Overworld and need to go on a dangerous, and immensely silly, adventure to get home.

“We made the movie for the fans and the fans exceeded our expectations,” DeLuca said.

Some fans likened the theater-going experience to the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," which has a uniquely engaged audience.

I saw Minecraft in the theater with my kids last night and am still processing what I saw. The only cinematic experience I can compare the audience participation to is Rocky Horror, except it’s with teenagers and their phones and the movie is not even a weekend old. — Roger Clark (@rclark98) April 6, 2025

While some questioned the response, saying "movies are not an audience participation activity."

Others argued the film offers a "fun" experience for younger generations.

"Gen Z turned movie night into a full-blown live event and didn’t even wait a week—iconic chaos," one user wrote.

Critics were largely mixed on “A Minecraft Movie,” but audiences gave it a more promising B+ CinemaScore and 4/5 stars in PostTrak exit polls. Men made up around 62% of the audience, and 64% were under the age of 25. Warner Bros. went big on its release, opening the film in 4,263 locations domestically and 36,000 screens internationally.

“Younger audiences love going to the movie theater, believe it or not,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “This is the perfect small screen to big screen alliance. It became a must-see theatrical event. Awareness was off the charts.”