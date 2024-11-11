Haven't gotten the new I-PASS sticker? The Illinois Tollway has extended the transponder deadline

As the Illinois Tollway switches from plastic transponders in favor of new sticker tags, drivers are being urged to make the transition sooner than later.

The Tollway previously said it would send customers sticker tags when transponders reach their expiration dates. While people are still being encouraged to make the switch, the deadline is being pushed back.

The Illinois Tollway is extending the deadline on all transponders by two years, according to its website. Customers will receive a letter when it is time to exchange the devices, the agency stated.

The Tollway previously acknowledged the transition wouldn't happen quickly, saying it will likely take three to five years to phase out transponders.

Unlike a transponder, which can be moved from car-to-car, the new sticker tags must remain on the vehicle they are linked to.

The new tags, which use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to send signals to I-PASS sensors, can be purchased in a number of ways. They are available free of charge at Customer Service centers and via the Illinois Tollway website, according to officials. Stickers can also be purchased at Jewel-Osco and RoadRanger stores, but a retail fee will be assessed at those locations.

According to the Illinois Tollway, the sticker tags will be immediately ready for use on their roadways once linked to an I-PASS account, which can be done via the Tollway's mobile app or via the Tollway's website.

This process should be completed within 15 days of receiving the new sticker tag.

The stickers will be ready for use within 24 hours on the Chicago Skyway, as well as other E-ZPass roadways across the U.S.

Illinois Tollway officials remind motorists that they should not discard their transponders into the trash, but should instead seek out a recycling location in their area, as the devices contain lithium-ion batteries.