Illinois Tollway distributing new I-PASS sticker tags at the Chicago Auto Show

Illinois drivers thinking about getting an I-PASS sticker tag have another option to do so.

As the Illinois Tollway phases out plastic transponders in favor of sticker tags for vehicles, the agency is distributing sticker tags during the Chicago Auto Show. Any interested drivers can receive free sticker tags by visiting the Illinois Tollway booth, which is located just north of the Buick and GMC display.

The new tags, which use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to send signals to I-PASS sensors, can be purchased in a number of ways. You can place an online order or Illinois Tollway Customer Service Centers at the Belvedere, DeKalb, Lake Forest and Chicago Southland oases.

Residents can also visit Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area to pick up tags, or RoadRanger gas stations, according to the Tollway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Those obtaining the sticker tags at those locations will be required to pay a retail service fee, officials said.

Once obtained, motorists can activate their sticker tags for each vehicle on their accounts. This process should be completed within 15 days of recieving the new tags, according to Tollway officials.

Each vehicle will need its own sticker, unlike transponders which could be moved between vehicles. Stickers will be available at the Chicago Auto Show through its final day, Feb. 19.

For more information about sticker tags, how to obtain a return for your transponder and transponder disposal, head here.