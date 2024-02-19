As the Illinois Tollway phases out transponders, is there a deadline to get a sticker tag? Here's what to know

As the Illinois Tollway phases out those clunky plastic transponders in favor of new sticker tags, drivers are being encouraged to make the switch.

If you haven't done so, you might have some questions, including if there's a deadline to obtain a sticker tag.

As transponders reach their expiration dates, the Illinois Tollway will send customers sticker tags as replacements.

However, there's no firm deadline for drivers to transition to a sticker tag.

The new tags, which use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to send signals to I-PASS sensors, can be purchased in a number of ways. They are available free of charge at Customer Service centers and via the Illinois Tollway website, according to officials. Stickers can also be purchased at Jewel-Osco and RoadRanger stores, but a retail fee will be assessed at those locations.

According to the Illinois Tollway, the sticker tags will be immediately ready for use on their roadways once it is linked to an I-PASS account, which can be done via the Tollway's mobile app or via the Tollway's website.

This process should be completed within 15 days of receiving the new sticker tag.

The stickers will be ready for use within 24 hours on the Chicago Skyway, as well as other E-ZPass roadways across the U.S.

Unlike a transponder, which can be moved from car-to-car, the new sticker tags I-PASS is using must remain on the vehicle they are linked to.

Illinois Tollway officials remind motorists that they should not discard their transponders into the trash, but should instead seek out a recycling location in their area, as the devices contain lithium-ion batteries.