Nearly 60 years after 18-year-old Karen Snider was found stabbed to death inside of a Calumet City residence, an arrest has finally been made in the case.

According to police, 79-year-old James Barbier was taken into custody in late April in Creve Coeur, Missouri, and will be charged in the brutal stabbing that stunned the community and remained unsolved for decades.

According to authorities, Snider was found stabbed to death inside of a residence on Nov. 12, 1966. An autopsy would later reveal that she was stabbed more than 120 times, but the case quickly went cold, with police unable to locate a suspect.

In Dec. 2022, Calumet City police began a renewed effort to solve the case, analyzing evidence and tracking down and reinterviewing witnesses in the case.

During that investigation, police zeroed in on Barbier as a prime suspect, and took him into custody without incident on April 25.

Barbier faced a detention hearing at a suburban courthouse on Thursday, according to officials.