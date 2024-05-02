More than 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart stores nationwide were recalled due to potential E. coli contamination, a press release from the Food Safety Inspection Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

According to the release, approximately 16,342 pounds of raw ground beef products sold by Cargill Meat Solutions were recalled. The products were produced April 26 and 27 under a variety of different labels, the release said.

All products contained the establishment umber "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label, the release said. The products were then shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.

According to the release, the producer flagged the issue after it was discovered that the impacted products, which had previously been segregated, have been "inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef."

No confirmed reports of adverse reaction has been reported, the release added.

Consumers are urged to check their fridge or freezer and immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase.

More information about the recall can be found here.