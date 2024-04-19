You could claim up to $500 from Walmart as a part of a $45 million class action lawsuit—here's how to check

Attention shoppers, you may be eligible to receive up to $500 from Walmart if you purchased certain groceries from the big box retailer over the past six years. But the June 5 deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching.

A class action lawsuit filed in Florida claims that "Walmart uses unfair and deceptive business practices to deceivingly, misleadingly, and unjustly pilfer, to Walmart's financial benefit, its customers' hard-earned grocery dollars."

The lawsuit specifically alleges Walmart "falsely inflates the product weight" and overcharged shoppers for certain "weighted goods" and "bagged citrus." This includes meat, poultry, pork and seafood products that are sold by weight and organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in Walmart stores that were sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags, per the settlement's website.

"We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need. We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties," a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

Here's how to see if you're eligible for a cash payment and how to file a claim.

Who is eligible for a cash payment from Walmart's settlement

As a part of the $45 million settlement, some Walmart customers may qualify to receive up to $500 cash payments.

You may be eligible if you purchased weighted goods and/or bagged citrus in-person from Walmart, Walmart Supercenter or Walmart Neighborhood Market in the U.S. or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024, according to the settlement's website.

The amount you receive will depend on how much you spent on those items at a Walmart store during that time period. Here are the potential payouts, per the settlement website.

$10: If you're approved and don't have receipts, proof of purchase, or other documentation but attest to Purchasing up to 50 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus

$15: If you're approved and don't have receipts, proof of purchase, or other documentation but attest to Purchasing 51 up to 75 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus in-person

$20: If you're approved and don't not have receipts, proof of purchase, or other documentation but attest to Purchasing 76 up to 100 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus in-person

$25: If you're approved and don't have receipts, proof of purchase, or other documentation but attest to Purchasing 101 or more Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus

Up to $500: If you're approved and have receipts, proof of purchase, or other documentation that substantiates (a) each Weighted Good and/or Bagged Citrus Purchased in-person in a Walmart Store during the Settlement Class Period, and (b) the amount paid for each Weighted Good and/or Bagged Citrus Purchased, then that Approved Claimant will be entitled to receive 2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased, capped at five hundred dollars ($500)

The deadline to submit a claim online or via mail is June 5, 2024. The form will ask you for your name, address, contact information and whether you have receipts for your purchases or not.

If you're approved for a cash payout, you'll receive your payment in the form a a prepaid Mastercard, direct deposit, Zelle transfer or Venmo transfer, per the settlement's website.

