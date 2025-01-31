Chicago sisters write children's book to inspire young entrepreneurs

When life gives you lemons...

NBC Chicago first shared 12-year-old Jade Lee and her 11-year-old sister Joy's story in August, when the two sisters from Roseland set up a lemonade stand to raise money to see a Chicago Sky basketball game.

A Chicago CEO took notice, and lent a helping hand. The girls went to the game and had the time of their lives courtside.

But just like lemonade, the experience turned into something even sweeter.

The sisters are now authors, releasing a children's book Friday.

“It means a lot especially to be an entrepreneur at the age I’m at," Jade said.

"I'm feeling very excited and happy to feel this moment," Joy added.

The book, "Lemons with Love," shares their story of perseverance, entrepreneurship, support and kindness from others.

"You don’t have to do anything by yourself, you’ll always have someone by your side, someone to support," Jade said.

The duo recognized how a little bit of help went a long way in their lives, and now they want to return the favor to inspire other kids.

"I am so proud," their mom, Brittany Powell, told NBC Chicago. "It’s important to make something that is timeless and can continue to inspire generations to come."

The sisters are selling the book on Amazon, and also created a guide called "Young CEO."

Their success doesn't stop there. The Black Star Project is also taking them to the NBA All-Star weekend in California next month. The purpose of the program and the trip is for young kids to learn the business side of sports.

It's something member Marcus Freeman said he benefited from.

"It teaches a lot of young kids about what they don’t learn in school and how they can help their communities family and friends," he said.

The Black Star Project is still raising money to take up to 20 people to the All-Star weekend in February. You can visit their website here to learn more.