‘It means everything to me:' Young girls gifted tickets to Chicago Sky game

Two of the Chicago Sky's biggest were surprised with tickets to Friday's long-awaited matchup between the Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena.

Jade Lee, 12, her sister Joy, 11, and their cousins were ready for a night on the town.

The girls were decked out in pink for "Barbie Night" at the arena and said they couldn't wait to see the Sky in action.

“I’m very excited,” said Joy Lee. I’m just so ready to go to the game. I hope I get to meet some of them.”

Joy said her favorite player is Kamilla Cardoso, while her sister is a fan of Angel Reese.

"I like Angel’s personality,” said Jade. “I like how she loves Barbie and what she loves about Barbie.”

Earlier this week, the girls set up a lemonade stand in their Roseland neighborhood, hoping to raise money to buy tickets for the game. Then the community stepped in.

“Who says community can’t come together, right?” said Early Walker, who is the CEO of I’m Telling Don’t Shoot. “I mean the old saying is it takes a village. Well, this is exactly what happened. This is the perfect entrepreneurship story.”

Walker, along with a friend, donated $2,000. The Chicago Sky got wind of their story and gifted the girls and their family free tickets.

“We’re just entirely grateful,” said mom, Brittany Powell-Lee. “It’s something that my husband and I couldn’t do for our children, and we’re happy there are people in this world that are able to step in and do for others.”

From the pickup at home to Giordano’s in the South Loop, the girls sat down to enjoy a pre-game meal, ordering deep-dish pizza before heading to the highly-anticipated game.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to their reaction,” said Lee.

Joy and Jade will cherish every moment of this experience being surrounded by their family and their community for a night they say they will never forget.

“It means everything to me,” said Joy. “I’m really grateful for everything.”