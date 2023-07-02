Chicago residents asked to limit water usage as city cleans up from intense flooding

The city of Chicago on Sunday evening urged residents to limit their water usage, explaining that doing so will assist with moving floodwaters into its wastewater system following serious flooding caused by torrential rains.

In a news release, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office implored Chicagoans not to use extra water to shower, do laundry or dishes "while experiencing storm conditions." The mayor's office explained that when large amounts of rain fall in a short period of time, it's often difficult for the sewer system to move water efficiently.

"While it may present a temporary inconvenience, it is better for water to pool on the street than in residents’ basements," the statement read, in part.

The heavy downpours caused significant impacts across the city, from leaving vehicles nearly submerged by water to causing the NASCAR Chicago Street Race to delay the main event of the weekend and cancel another. The Department of Water Management said late Sunday that it was working to get floodwaters to subside by using all available flood mitigation equipment.

If you experienced flooding in your neighborhood and wondered why crews hadn't been by yet, the city noted that it was prioritizing areas where drivers were stuck in flooded viaducts.

Earlier in the day, to help alleviate flooding, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago said that they have allowed water from the Chicago River to go into Lake Michigan.

The city encourages residents to avoid driving in flooded areas as cleanup efforts continue. Residents can call 311, visit 311.chicago.org or use the CHI311 app to report water in their basements, standing water on streets, or viaduct flooding in the city.

Read the full statement from the mayor's office here:

"Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is monitoring weather conditions with the National Weather Service in Chicago and coordinating efforts with the Department of Water Management, Chicago Department of Transportation, Streets and Sanitation, Department of Assets and Information Services, CTA and other agencies through the Emergency Operations Center to respond to the heavy rains that have caused flooding in the City today.

The Department of Water Management has all available flood mitigation equipment on the streets and is prioritizing assistance to areas where motorists are stuck in flooded viaducts. Please avoid driving in flooding areas. To assist with moving water into the wastewater system, please do not use extra water to shower, do laundry or dishes while experiencing storm conditions. As our climate changes and we see heavier rain events in compressed periods of time, it is difficult for our sewer system to move the water efficiently. While it may present a temporary inconvenience, it is better for water to pool on the street than in residents’ basements.

The City of Chicago urges motorists to use caution and avoid driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas. Residents can call 3-1-1, visit 311.chicago.org or use the CHI311 app to report water in your basement, standing water in the street or viaduct flooding."