Live blog: ‘Potentially life-threatening' flooding occuring in Chicago area

Heavy rains are causing massive impacts around the Chicago area and the surrounding suburbs on Sunday morning, with three or more inches of rain falling in a 90-minute span in some locations.

The rain is causing impacts on motorists and on the sports world, with NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s Chicago Cubs game both delayed because of conditions.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area.

Watch: Dramatic videos show impacts of rain in Chicago area

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

New videos sent to NBC Chicago show the wide-ranging impact of Sunday's rainfall.

Chicago residents are seeing massive amounts of water building up around the city due to flash flood

NASCAR announces all concerts are canceled before Chicago Street Race

Due to standing water on Lower Hutchison Field in Chicago, NASCAR has announced that all musical performances prior to its Grant Park 220 race have been canceled.

Blues and country artist Charley Crockett was set to open things up before the Grant Park 220, and country superstar Miranda Lambert was also set to perform prior to the race.

The Chainsmokers’ live performance, which had been set to take place after the conclusion of The Loop 121 race, was canceled.

CTA trains, buses impacted by heavy rains

Area expressways have been hit hard by flooding Sunday afternoon, but the heavy rain is also having a massive impact on public transit.

According to the Chicago Transit Authority, service on the Blue Line is currently suspended between Harlem and Forest Park due because of flooding. The Pink Line is also stopped between Pulaski and 54th Street due to track conditions.

Numerous bus routes are also impacted, including the 12 Roosevelt bus, the 70 Division bus and the 126 Jackson bus, according to CTA officials.

Buses on the 53 Pulaski, 54 Cicero, 91 Austin and 94 California routes are also being rerouted.

The latest information can be found on the agency's social media feeds and websites.

Eisenhower Expressway closed at Des Plaines Avenue due to flooding

All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway are blocked near Des Plaines Avenue in suburban Forest Park because of roadway flooding, IDOT officials say.

According to an alert, all traffic on the inbound side of the highway is being diverted at Des Plaines Avenue because of the flooding, with IDOT workers on scene trying to clear the roadway.

Traffic is being allowed to reenter the highway at Harlem.

WATCH: Water shoots from manhole cover in West Loop

Parts of Chicago have seen several inches of rain on Sunday, and it's overwhelming the city's sewers, as you can see in a video sent in by viewer Hayden Jang.

Due to heavy rain and flash flooding, water begins to shoot out of a manhole in Chicago's West Loop like a Geyser

Stevenson Expressway closed at Pulaski because of flooding

All lanes of the Stevenson Expressway are currently closed near Pulaski Avenue because of flooding, Illinois State Police say.

Outbound traffic is being diverted at Kedzie, while inbound traffic is being diverted onto Pulaski, according to police.

Pink, Blue Line trains halted due to flooding

Blue Line service has now been suspended between Pulaski and 54th Street, as well as between Harlem and Forest Park due to flooding, officials say.

Pink Line Service has also been suspended between Pulaski and 54th/Cermak.

[Service Disruption] Pink Line service has been temporarily suspended between Pulaski and 54th/Cermak due to track conditions. More: https://t.co/aI2El3DyAj — cta (@cta) July 2, 2023

NASCAR Chicago updates: Xfinity race 'in a holding pattern' due to rain

Weather issues caused the postponement of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 121 race, and sailing continues to be rough as weather is once again causing issues with the resumption of the race Sunday.

Gates for the event did not open on time Sunday morning because “of the threat of severe weather," and after an estimated start time of 10:45 a.m. was set, rain intensified, causing the race to once again be delayed.

According to officials, "standing water on the street course" is delaying the race, putting the start "into a holding pattern."

CTA Blue Line service suspended due to flooding

CTA Blue Line trains are not currently running between Pulaski and 54th due to flash flooding in the area, officials with the agency say.

https://twitter.com/cta/status/1675526823487107072

NWS: ‘Consider avoiding non-essential travel’

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a wide swath of the Chicago area on Sunday morning, urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel at this time.

The warning includes an area of Cook County stretching from roughly Bellwood all the way to Lake Michigan, and contains most of the city of Chicago.

Significant flash flooding in #Chicago & immediate west, southwest, & south suburbs of Cook County! Widespread street & underpass flooding & major highways may become flooded.



Strongly consider avoiding non-essential travel until the rain eases up & the water recedes. #ILwx https://t.co/Wp5eK2PVJh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 2, 2023

“Widespread street and underpass flooding” is expected, and major highways are experiencing flooding issues.

Officials are urging residents to “strongly consider avoiding non-essential travel until the rain eases” in the afternoon hours.

Heavy rain causing flooding on Chicago expressways

Flooding is being reported on numerous expressways on Sunday morning, including the Kennedy, Dan Ryan, Edens and Eisenhower.

Numerous cars have already become trapped in rising water, and traffic backups are being reported across the Chicago area.

We will keep this story updated with all the latest closures.

NASCAR race to restart at 10:45 a.m.

Earlier Sunday, the gates for the Xfinity Series race in Grant Park were kept closed as a safety precaution, but we now have a start time for the race.

The Loop 121, which made it through 24 laps on Saturday before lightning caused a halt to the race, will resume at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to NASCAR officials.

The revised time for resumption of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is 10:45 a.m.#TheLoop121 pic.twitter.com/9lEDNlRTka — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 2, 2023

Cubs game vs. Guardians delayed because of rain

Because of the forecasted heavy rainfall in the Chicago area, the Cubs’ game vs. the Guardians at Wrigley Field was moved from 1:20 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

The team says gates for the game will open approximately 90 minutes before Jameson Taillon delivers the first pitch.