As Chicago sees record-setting warmth, here's when temperatures will drop with Halloween ahead

Though it may be the week of Halloween, the Chicago area has seen what is perhaps a final blast of summer with record-setting high temperatures in Chicago alongside gusty winds that caused a red flag warning to be issued for the region.

Temperatures in Chicago reached 81 degrees Tuesday, breaking the record for Oct. 29 of 78 degrees, initially set in 1901 and later tied in 1999.

While Tuesday is a blast of unseasonable warmth, it won't quite carry over to trick-or-treating on Thursday evening for Halloween.

Similar conditions that Chicago-area residents felt Tuesday are likely to be felt again Wednesday, with windy and very warm conditions as temperatures may approach the low 80s once again.

"I don't think we'll beat a record, but we'll be close," NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said, noting Wednesday's record high of 85 degrees was set in 1950.

According to Roman, clouds were expected to increase Wednesday afternoon, with a cold front and showers set to move in overnight.

It will likely feel quite a bit more like autumn as children trick-or-treat on Thursday, with highs in the 60s on Thursday with morning rainfall anticipated.

Though rain is likely to end at around noon, temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 50s by trick-or-treating hours.

According to the NWS, strong winds were expected to persist through Thursday, with the strongest winds mostly like Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Loose objects such as Halloween decorations may move around due to the winds," the NWS warned.

By around 6 a.m., the rain could make for a soggy commute on Halloween morning, Roman said.

Temperatures Thursday will also quickly drop, with readings in the 60s in the morning. By around 1p.m., temperatures were expected to fall into the 50s, Roman said, with readings in the upper 40s by trick-or-treating time.

"Kinda chilly," Roman said, of the Halloween forecast this year. "At least there will not be snow and it stays dry for the trick-or-treaters."