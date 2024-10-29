The Chicago area could break a late-October heat record Tuesday, with temperatures more than 20 degrees above average before a cold front bringing rain and chillier weather moves through for Halloween.

Such warm temperatures and gusty winds will create a high fire risk, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with a red flag warning set to go into effect for much of the Chicago area.

By 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures were already in the 70s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with highs expected to reach the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. According to Roman, the record high of 78 degrees was set in 1999.

Tuesday will also be windy, Roman said, with gusts as high as 45 miles-per-hour at times. Early Tuesday, winds were already 30 mph in some spots, Roman said, with gusts expected to increase as the day continues.

Strong winds paired with warm and dry conditions will create a "significant fire risk," the National Weather Service said, with "favorable conditions" for rapid-spreading brush and grass fires Tuesday afternoon, especially in parts near and south of I-80. According to the NWS, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 12 p.m. for DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois, and Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

"A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly," the NWS said. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

According to the NWS, strong winds were expected to persist through Thursday, with the strongest winds mostly like Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Loose objects such as Halloween decorations may move around due to the winds," the NWS warned.

Wednesday will also see warm temperatures Roman said, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

"I don't think we'll beat a record, but we'll be close," Roman said, noting Wednesday's record high of 85 degrees was set in 1950.

According to Roman, clouds were expected to increase Wednesday afternoon, with a cold front and showers set to move in overnight.

By around 6 a.m., the rain could make for a soggy commute on Halloween morning, Roman said.

Temperatures Thursday will also quickly drop, with readings in the 60s in the morning. By around 1p.m., temperatures were expected to fall into the 50s, Roman said, with readings in the upper 40s by trick-or-treating time.

"Kinda chilly," Roman said, of the Halloween forecast this year. "At least there will not be snow and it stays dry for the trick-or-treaters."