Chicago Halloween forecast: Will rain impact trick-or-treating?

The Chicago area won't experience a snowy Halloween, as was the case last year. But this time around might not be completely dry either.

Ahead of Halloween, the forecast isn't spooky but rather welcoming - as the week kicks off with an unseasonably warm start. Following highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday, temperatures will continue climbing, with record-breaking temperatures possible on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for Oct. 29 in Chicago is 78 degrees, and due to an aggressive wind out of the south, temperatures could potentially exceed 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Warm conditions will continue through Wednesday - with highs in the low 80s also possible - but will give way before Halloween arrives. Rain is expected to arrive early on - as a cold front pushes through the area late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs will likely sit between 60 and 68 degrees, according to the NWS.

When it comes to showers, parents and trick-or-treaters likely don't need to worry.

The rain is expected to end in the late morning -- before children don costumes and venture outdoors in search of candy.

Then, dry conditions will persist, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

A light jacket is advisable - with gusts upwards of 20 miles per hour possible through the evening and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, the NWS stated.

Temperatures are slated to drop slightly the following day, with readings in the mid-to-upper 50s on Friday, according to forecast models.