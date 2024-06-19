Chicago public libraries are closed for Juneteenth. Here's what that means for cooling centers

Wednesday marks the Juneteenth holiday, leading to closures of post offices, banks and public libraries in Chicago.
With intense heat expected to persist in the Chicago area on Wednesday with expected highs in the low 90s, the closure of the city's public libraries means that many of the city's usual cooling centers will not be available.
The Garfield Community Service Center, located at 10 South Kedzie Avenue and open 24/7, is the only Department of Family and Support Services center that will be operational Wednesday.
In lieu of public libraries, 106 Chicago Park District buildings will be open on Wednesday, with hours varying by location.
A full list of Chicago Park District buildings and their hours for Juneteenth can be found here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.