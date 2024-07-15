Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Trump, Republicans will ‘complete the mission' in 2024

WATCH LIVE: You can watch all speeches from the floor of the Republican National Convention live in the player above, and on NBC 5 Chicago's 24/7 Streaming News channel. You can also find a schedule of the action here.

Monday’s evening session of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee kicked off with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson saying that the GOP will “complete the mission” that former President Donald Trump started in the 2016 election.

Johnson, who was elected to a third term in the Senate in the 2022 election, addressed the crowd at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, painting Republicans as a party in tune with the nation’s founding fathers.

“Republicans are the party of opportunity, liberty and prosperity for all,” he said. “We have proven we know how to make life better for all Americans. And we can do it again with a secure border, smaller government less regulation and lower taxes.”

Republicans are aiming to retake Wisconsin after President Joe Biden won the state’s Electoral College votes in the 2020 election. Wisconsin has voted for the presidential election winner in each of the last four elections, including in 2016 when Trump won the state en route to the White House.

Johnson said that Trump’s vision for America is the antithesis of the Biden-Harris Administration, and did not mince words in describing the Democratic platform.

“Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our future,” he said.

Johnson concluded his remarks by echoing Trump’s iconic campaign slogan, saying that Republicans would seek to finish what the former president started during his term in office.

“We will complete the mission President Trump first articulated in 2016: to make America great again,” he said.