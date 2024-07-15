NOTE: Live coverage of the RNC will appear in the player above as it becomes available. See below for timing.

The 2024 Republican National Convention begins Monday in Milwaukee with even more attention following an attack on former President Donald Trump just days before he was set to receive his party’s nomination.

There are still many questions left unanswered as members of the Republican Party enter the first day of the convention. A potential running mate pick, security changes and messaging shifts are likely to be at the forefront.

Trump was injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, with one person killed and two others seriously hurt in the attack.

That act of violence will surely impact how the convention will proceed in coming days.

Here's a look at what to expect Monday and when:

When will the convention start?

The official convention kickoff will kick off Monday afternoon, with two sessions occurring at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The first official session is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

During his press debriefing on Sunday following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden revealed he has instructed the Secret Service to review all security measures ahead of the Republic National Convention that is set to start on Monday in Milwaukee

How can I watch the 2024 RNC?

All five floor sessions of the Republican National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above. Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Viewers can also expect to see expanded convention coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times include (all times Central):

Monday – 12:50 — 4:41 p.m. and 6 — 10 p.m.

When will Trump's VP pick be announced?

In the lead-up to the convention it remained unclear who Trump’s running mate would be on the ticket, but an announcement is expected as soon as Monday.

After speaking with the former president, Fox News reported Trump was planning to announce his pick later Monday.

"He did confirm that he's going to make a VP choice today," Fox's Bret Baier reported just hours before the first day of the Republican National Convention was set to begin.

Trump also reportedly told Baier, "there's other surprises to come."

It’s largely believed that there are four leading candidates for the role, including Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also believed to be in the running to be the vice presidential nominee.

Democrats and Republicans expressed concern following the shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Vance, Rubio and Burgum are scheduled to speak to Republican delegates at some point this week, according to event organizers. And per tradition, the person Trump selects as his vice-presidential running mate is expected to give an address Wednesday night.

Who is expected to speak Monday?

The exact schedule of speakers remained unclear heading into Monday, despite Trump's campaign releasing the full list of speakers.

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night, though it's unclear if he will make some remarks sooner surrounding the running mate announcement.

As for the list of potential speakers, Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump’s former presidential rivals are all expected to speak, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also secured speaking slots.

With Monday's focus set to be on the economy, it's expected that whoever does speak will center on that topic.

If the program goes ahead as planned, expect speakers to argue that Trump's agenda of sweeping tariffs and lower taxes would jump-start the economy.

How will security change after Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump?

Following Saturday’s assassination attempt, security is expected to be as tight as ever around the convention, but Republican officials tell NBC News that there aren’t any plans to curtail the week’s events in the wake of the shooting.

President Joe Biden has ordered a full review of all security measures for the event, ordering the Secret Service to also investigate how its protection protocols were followed on Saturday.

Police from around the Midwest will assist Milwaukee officials in securing the event, which has been declared a National Special Security Event, opening up additional resources from the Department of Homeland Security.

What else to expect on Monday

The convention's first day is still expected to focus on the economy even after Saturday's shooting.

The Republican National Committee released a list of four daily "themes" that it will hit on during the four-day event.

Monday will start with a "Make America Wealthy Once Again" theme, focusing on economic policies, regulation cuts and reworked trade deals, according to the GOP.