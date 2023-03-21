Vallas vs. Johnson: An Updated Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson continue to vie for endorsements from political leaders across the city and the country with the election just two weeks away, with some eye-popping names lending their support to the campaigns.

Vallas and Johnson advanced to the runoff election out of a field of nine candidates, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. According to data from the Chicago Board of Elections, Vallas received 32.9 percent of the first-round vote, while Johnson won 21.63 percent of the vote.

Although more than half of the members of the Chicago City Council issued endorsements in the first round of this year's mayoral election, many are now being courted by the race's two remaining candidates as both aim to consolidate support.

Vallas, the first-place finisher of last month's election, entered the runoff with endorsements from downtown City Council members Brendan Reilly and Brian Hopkins, while also receiving backing from Far Northwest Side Ald. Anthony Napolitano and long-time Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney.

To start the runoff campaign, Vallas received endorsements from former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and former mayoral candidate and 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer, the former of whom backed Lightfoot in the first round.

In the days since, Vallas has received the support of several more City Council members and former mayoral challenger Ja'Mal Green.

As for Johnson, endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union, United Working Families and several progressive City Council members helped propel his campaign to prominence and eventually a second-place finish in the first round of the mayoral election.

In the time since, Johnson has continued to consolidate support from much of the city's left-of-center political brass, receiving endorsements from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Congressman Danny Davis.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has also endorsed Johnson, as has the Sen. Bernie Sanders-backed group Our Revolution.

Endorsements could provide a critical boost to the two candidates, both of whom are seeking to build a broad coalition that will likely be needed to emerge as the victor in the April 4 runoff.

The Groups Included in This Guide

-The Chicago Teachers Union represents more than 25,000 educators in the city, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to advancing and promoting quality public education, improving teaching and learning conditions, and protecting members’ rights.”

-The International Union of Elevator Constructors is a union representing more than 25,000 workers in the profession of building, modernizing and repairing elevators.

-SEIU Healthcare is a union representing healthcare, child care, home care and nursing home workers in four Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

-SEIU Local 1 represents more than 50,000 workers in the Midwest, with janitors, security officers, airport workers, food service workers and more, according to its website. Its endorsements are split between the local chapter of the union and the Illinois State Council, according to a press release, and we have made note on which division of the union endorsed which candidate.

-SEIU Local 73 represents more than 31,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly-funded positions. It says it chooses candidates to endorse that “best support working families’ issues.”

-Sierra Club Illinois Chapter is the state chapter of the nationwide environmental advocacy organization, promoting sustainable practices and expanding environmental protections.

-Equality Illinois is the state's oldest LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy organization, and was originally founded as the Illinois Federation for Human Rights.

-Illinois Nurses Association is a group that "advocates for all of nursing", and works to elevate the priorities of nursing in legal and regulatory decisions.

-United Working Families is a group “dedicated to building people-powered infrastructure and campaigns,” including pushing for high-paying jobs, quality public education and affordable housing, according to its website.

-American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, who represent nearly 1,000 Environmental Protection Agency employees across the Midwest.

-Armenian National Committee for America, a nationwide organization that advocates for visibility toward issues relevant to Armenian Americans.

-AFSCME Council 31 represents public-sector employees in the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

-Plumbers Local 130 represents hundreds of plumbing professionals across the Chicago area.

-International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 "represents approximately 23,000 men and women working in a variety of construction and other industries" in parts of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, according to its website.

-National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United is the largest union of registered nurses in the U.S.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson:

City Council members (ward represented in parentheses, *denotes Ald.-elect):

Daniel La Spata (1st)

Pat Dowell (3rd)

Julia Ramirez* (12th)

Jeanette Taylor (20th)

Howard Brookins Jr. (21st)

Michael Rodriguez (22nd) [endorsed García in first round]

Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th)

Jason Ervin (28th) [endorsed Lightfoot in first round]

Rossana Rodríguez-Sanchez (33rd)

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th)

Andre Vasquez (40th) [endorsed García in first round]

Matt Martin (47th)

Maria Hadden (49th)

U.S. Senators and Representatives (District represented in parentheses):

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)

Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (Ill.)

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (IL-1)

Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3)

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-4) [former mayoral candidate]

Rep. Danny Davis (IL-7)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (SC-6)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-2)

Rep. Troy Carter (LA-2)

City and county officials:

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin (endorsed Lightfoot in first round)

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer

Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita

Cook County Commissioner Anthony Joel Quezada

Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore

Statewide officials:

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

State Senators and Representatives:

Sen. Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford

Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas

Sen. Mattie Hunter

Sen. Mike Simmons

Sen. Robert Peters

Sen. Ram Villivalam (endorsed García in first round)

Sen. Omar Aquino

Sen. Robert Martwick

Sen. Elgie Sims

Rep. Justin Slaughter

Rep. Kam Buckner (mayoral candidate in first round)

Rep. Lakesia Collins

Rep. Mary Flowers

Rep. Will Guzzardi

Rep. Lilian Jimenez

Rep. Kelly Cassidy (endorsed Lightfoot in first round)

Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr. (endorsed García in first round)

Notable individuals:

Former U.S. Shadow Senator Rev. Jesse Jackson (D.C.)

Groups and unions:

American Federation of Teachers

Chicago Teachers Union

Illinois Federation of Teachers

Service Employees International Union Locals 1, 73

Service Employees International Union Healthcare

United Working Families

Sierra Club Illinois Chapter

Equality Illinois (endorsed Lightfoot in first round)

Illinois Nurses Association

American Federation of Government Employees Local 704

National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United

Chicago College and University Unions

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas:

City Council members (ward represented in parentheses, *denotes Ald.-elect):

Brian Hopkins (2nd)

Roderick Sawyer (6th) [former mayoral candidate]

Michelle Harris (8th) [endorsed Lightfoot in first round]

Anthony Beale (9th)

Nicole Lee (11th)

Raymond Lopez (15th) [endorsed Wilson in first round]

David Moore (17th) [endorsed King in first round]

Derrick Curtis (18th)

Matthew O'Shea (19th)

Silvana Tabares (23rd)

Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) [endorsed Lightfoot in first round]

Ariel Reboyras (30th)

Felix Cardona Jr. (31st) [endorsed García in first round]

Emma Mitts (37th) [endorsed Lightfoot in first round]

Nicholas Sposato (38th)

Samantha Nugent (39th)

Anthony Napolitano (41st)

Brendan Reilly (42nd)

Tom Tunney (44th)

Bennett Lawson* (44th)

Debra Silverstein (50th)

Notable individuals:

Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

Businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson

Community activist and former mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green

Former Chair of Illinois State Board of Education, mayoral candidate Gery Chico

Former Illinois State Senate President Emil Jones

Former Congressman Bobby Rush (IL-1)

Groups and unions:

Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge #7

International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2

LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois

Armenian National Committee of America

Plumbers Union Local 130

International Union of Operating Engineers Locals 150, 399

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Locals 9, 134

Ironworkers Union District Council of Chicago

Firefighters Local 2

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Latino Leadership Council [endorsed García in first round]

Chicagoland Apartment Association

Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association

Illinois Manufacturers' Association

Illinois Retail Merchants Association

