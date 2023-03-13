Vallas vs. Johnson: Here's An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson continue to vie for endorsements from political leaders across the city and the country as the election nears, with some eye-popping names lending their support to the campaigns.

Vallas and Johnson advanced to the runoff election out of a field of nine candidates, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. According to the latest data from the Chicago Board of Elections, Vallas received 33 percent of the first-round vote, while Johnson won 21.57 percent of the vote.

Although more than half of the members of the Chicago City Council issued endorsements in the first round of this year's mayoral election, many are now being courted by the race's two remaining candidates as both aim to consolidate support.

Those endorsements continued to roll in over the weekend, as third ward Ald. Pat Dowell endorsed Johnson. Meanwhile, Alds. Matthew O'Shea (19th) and Ray Lopez (15th) both endorsed Vallas.

Vallas, the first-place finisher of last week's election, entered the runoff with endorsements from downtown City Council members Brendan Reilly and Brian Hopkins, while also receiving backing from Far Northwest Side Ald. Anthony Napolitano and long-time Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney.

In the past week, Vallas has also received endorsements from former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and former mayoral candidate and 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer, the former of whom backed Lightfoot in the first round.

As for Johnson, endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union, United Working Families and several progressive City Council members helped propel his campaign to prominence and eventually a second-place finish in the first round of the mayoral election.

In the time since, Johnson has continued to consolidate support from much of the city's left-of-center political brass, receiving endorsements from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Congressman Danny Davis.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has also endorsed Johnson, as has the Sen. Bernie Sanders-backed group Our Revolution.

Endorsements could provide a critical boost to the two candidates, both of whom are seeking to build a broad coalition that will likely be needed to emerge as the victor in the April 4 runoff.

The Groups Included in This Guide

-The Chicago Teachers Union represents more than 25,000 educators in the city, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to advancing and promoting quality public education, improving teaching and learning conditions, and protecting members’ rights.”

-The International Union of Elevator Constructors is a union representing more than 25,000 workers in the profession of building, modernizing and repairing elevators.

-SEIU Healthcare is a union representing healthcare, child care, home care and nursing home workers in four Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

-SEIU Local 1 represents more than 50,000 workers in the Midwest, with janitors, security officers, airport workers, food service workers and more, according to its website. Its endorsements are split between the local chapter of the union and the Illinois State Council, according to a press release, and we have made note on which division of the union endorsed which candidate.

-SEIU Local 73 represents more than 31,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly-funded positions. It says it chooses candidates to endorse that “best support working families’ issues.”

-Sierra Club Illinois Chapter is the state chapter of the nationwide environmental advocacy organization, promoting sustainable practices and expanding environmental protections.

-Equality Illinois is the state's oldest LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy organization, and was originally founded as the Illinois Federation for Human Rights.

-Illinois Nurses Association is a group that "advocates for all of nursing", and works to elevate the priorities of nursing in legal and regulatory decisions.

-United Working Families is a group “dedicated to building people-powered infrastructure and campaigns,” including pushing for high-paying jobs, quality public education and affordable housing, according to its website.

-American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, who represent nearly 1,000 Environmental Protection Agency employees across the Midwest.

-Armenian National Committee for America, a nationwide organization that advocates for visibility toward issues relevant to Armenian Americans.

-AFSCME Council 31 represents public-sector employees in the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

-Plumbers Local 130 represents hundreds of plumbing professionals across the Chicago area.

-International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 "represents approximately 23,000 men and women working in a variety of construction and other industries" in parts of Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, according to its website.

NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more endorsements become available. If your organization has made endorsements in the 2023 municipal election, email limchicago@nbcuni.com.

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson:

Alds. Pat Dowell, Maria Hadden, Daniel LaSpata, Matt Martin, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Rossana Rodríguez-Sanchez, Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Jeanette Taylor, Andre Vasquez (endorsed García in first round)

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

U.S. Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Delia Ramirez, Danny Davis (endorsed Lightfoot in first round), Jan Schakowsky (endorsed García in first round)

State Sens. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mattie Hunter

State Reps. Lakesia Collins, Mary Flowers, Will Guzzardi, Rep. Lilian Jimenez, Kelly Cassidy (endorsed Lightfoot in first round)

Cook County Commissioners Dennis Deer, Josina Morita

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Groups/Unions: American Federation of Teachers, Chicago Teachers Union, Illinois Federation of Teachers, SEIU Local 73, SEIU Local 1, SEIU Healthcare, United Working Families, Sierra Club Illinois Chapter, Equality Illinois (endorsed Lightfoot in first round), Illinois Nurses Association, American Federation of Government Employees Local 704

Paul Vallas

Alds. Brian Hopkins, Anthony Napolitano, Brendan Reilly, Tom Tunney, Walter Burnett Jr. (endorsed Lightfoot in first round), Roderick Sawyer (mayoral candidate in first round), Ray Lopez, Matthew O'Shea

Businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson

Former Chair of Illinois State Board of Education, mayoral candidate Gery Chico

Groups/Unions: Chicago Chapter FOP, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2, LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Armenian National Committee of America, Plumbers Local 130, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 9 and Local 134

Publications: Chicago Tribune, Gazette Chicago