As a freeze on federal grants ordered by President Donald Trump goes into effect, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is among those speaking out.

Pritzker is expected to address media Tuesday afternoon, right as the freeze is scheduled to go into effect. Viewers can see the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Already Tuesday Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul signed onto a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the funding freeze, which was ordered by Acting Office of Management and Budget director Matthew Vaeth in a memo issued Monday.

“January 20th was an inauguration, not a coronation,” Raoul said during a virtual press conference. “Congress is given the power to appropriate the funding.”

The suit holds that the freeze order is in violation of the Separation of Powers clause in the Constitution, and that Congress’ ability to allocate funding cannot be overridden by White House direction.

It is expected the funding freeze could impact trillions in federal spending on everything from healthcare research to education programs.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” said a memo from Vaeth.

While Medicare and Social Security are not supposed to be impacted by the freeze, there is uncertainty over whether Medicaid will be. That uncertainty caused widespread concern Tuesday as the portal servicing Medicaid payments went down in all 50 states, though the White House said the portal would be “back online shortly.”

As of October, more than 72 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid, which provides health coverage to primarily low-income Americans, in addition to pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, according to NBC News.

A White House spokesperson told CNBC they would “check back on that” when asked if Medicaid payments would be impacted by the order.

Medical research grants, the Environmental Protection Agency, and a variety of other programs are expected to be impacted by the funding freeze, which is scheduled to last for at least 10 days.

The Education Department says the White House freeze on federal aid will not affect student loans and Pell Grants.

According to a clarifying memo issued Tuesday by OMB, food stamps, small business loans, Head Start, and rental assistance are expected to be excluded from the freeze.

Programs that fund school lunches for students are among those potentially frozen by the move, a decision defended by Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick in a CNN interview.

"Before I was even 13 years old, I was picking berries in the field, before child labor laws that precluded that. I was a paper boy, and when I was in high school, I worked my entire way through," McCormick said. "You’re telling me that kids who stay at home instead of going to work at Burger King, McDonald’s, during the summer, should stay at home and get their free lunch instead of going to work? I think we need to have a top-down review."