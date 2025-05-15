Chicago Things to Do

Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: May 16-May 18

Festival season starts,  Beyoncé in concert and Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago on stage

By LeeAnn Trotter

Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Getty Images

FESTIVAL: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair

WHAT: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair, hosted by Lakeview SSA 27, features juried art, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more, all handmade by artists and artisans.
WHERE: On Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and Melrose
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

FESTIVAL: Lincoln Park Mayfest

WHAT: The 4th annual Lincoln Park Mayfest features top local bands, artisans and a kids area. New this year, a Spring Fine Art Mart featuring local and national fine artists.
WHERE: 1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

EVENT:Pullman Railroad Days

WHAT: Pullman Railroad Days, billed as Chicago's biggest rail themed event, features gorgeously restored railcars thanks to a partnership with Metra and the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners (AAPRCO).
WHERE: The 111th Street Pullman/Metra Electric Station
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18

EVENT: Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk

WHAT: The Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk features tours inside eight private residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and his contemporaries.
WHERE: Oak Park, IL
WHEN: Saturday, May 17

EVENT: Maxwell Street Market

WHAT: Maxwell Street Market opens this weekend for the season, featuring an eclectic mix of foods and finds, including handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing and much more. 
WHERE: Maxwell Street between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue
WHEN: Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Film Screening/Concert: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

WHAT: Conductor Ron Spigelman leads Orchestra 220 in John Williams' score to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ alongside a high-definition screening of the film.
WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

WHAT: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Season 47 Spring Series features "Sweet Gwen Suite" by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.
WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago 
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Trinity Irish Dancers

WHAT: Chicago-based Trinity Irish Dance Company launches its 35th anniversary season with four shows this weekend.
WHERE: Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago

WHAT: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color.
WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

CONCERT:  Anthony Hamilton & Vivian Green

WHAT: Grammy Award-winning R & B singer Anthony Hamilton, along with singer-songwriter and pianist Vivian Green, perform in Chicago.
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 8 p.m.

CONCERT:  Beyoncé

WHAT: One of the most awarded artists in Grammy history, Beyoncé brings her Cowboy Carter Tour to Chicago.
WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Thursday, May 15, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18

