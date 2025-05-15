Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: May 16-May 18

FESTIVAL: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair
WHAT: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair, hosted by Lakeview SSA 27, features juried art, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more, all handmade by artists and artisans.
WHERE: On Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and Melrose
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
FESTIVAL: Lincoln Park Mayfest
WHAT: The 4th annual Lincoln Park Mayfest features top local bands, artisans and a kids area. New this year, a Spring Fine Art Mart featuring local and national fine artists.
WHERE: 1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18
EVENT:Pullman Railroad Days
WHAT: Pullman Railroad Days, billed as Chicago's biggest rail themed event, features gorgeously restored railcars thanks to a partnership with Metra and the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners (AAPRCO).
WHERE: The 111th Street Pullman/Metra Electric Station
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18
EVENT: Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk
WHAT: The Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk features tours inside eight private residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and his contemporaries.
WHERE: Oak Park, IL
WHEN: Saturday, May 17
EVENT: Maxwell Street Market
WHAT: Maxwell Street Market opens this weekend for the season, featuring an eclectic mix of foods and finds, including handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing and much more.
WHERE: Maxwell Street between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue
WHEN: Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Film Screening/Concert: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
WHAT: Conductor Ron Spigelman leads Orchestra 220 in John Williams' score to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ alongside a high-definition screening of the film.
WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18
Dance Concert: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
WHAT: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Season 47 Spring Series features "Sweet Gwen Suite" by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.
WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18
Dance Concert: Trinity Irish Dancers
WHAT: Chicago-based Trinity Irish Dance Company launches its 35th anniversary season with four shows this weekend.
WHERE: Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago
WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18
Dance Concert: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago
WHAT: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color.
WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.
CONCERT: Anthony Hamilton & Vivian Green
WHAT: Grammy Award-winning R & B singer Anthony Hamilton, along with singer-songwriter and pianist Vivian Green, perform in Chicago.
WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 8 p.m.
CONCERT: Beyoncé
WHAT: One of the most awarded artists in Grammy history, Beyoncé brings her Cowboy Carter Tour to Chicago.
WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr., Chicago
WHEN: Thursday, May 15, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18