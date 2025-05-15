Things to do in Chicago area this weekend: May 16-May 18

FESTIVAL: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair

WHAT: Lincoln Roscoe Art & Craft Fair, hosted by Lakeview SSA 27, features juried art, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more, all handmade by artists and artisans.

WHERE: On Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and Melrose

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

FESTIVAL: Lincoln Park Mayfest

WHAT: The 4th annual Lincoln Park Mayfest features top local bands, artisans and a kids area. New this year, a Spring Fine Art Mart featuring local and national fine artists.

WHERE: 1000 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

EVENT:Pullman Railroad Days

WHAT: Pullman Railroad Days, billed as Chicago's biggest rail themed event, features gorgeously restored railcars thanks to a partnership with Metra and the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners (AAPRCO).

WHERE: The 111th Street Pullman/Metra Electric Station

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18

EVENT: Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk

WHAT: The Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk features tours inside eight private residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and his contemporaries.

WHERE: Oak Park, IL

WHEN: Saturday, May 17

EVENT: Maxwell Street Market

WHAT: Maxwell Street Market opens this weekend for the season, featuring an eclectic mix of foods and finds, including handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing and much more.

WHERE: Maxwell Street between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue

WHEN: Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Film Screening/Concert: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

WHAT: Conductor Ron Spigelman leads Orchestra 220 in John Williams' score to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ alongside a high-definition screening of the film.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

WHAT: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Season 47 Spring Series features "Sweet Gwen Suite" by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

WHERE: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Trinity Irish Dancers

WHAT: Chicago-based Trinity Irish Dance Company launches its 35th anniversary season with four shows this weekend.

WHERE: Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Friday, May 16 – Sunday, May 18

Dance Concert: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago

WHAT: Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

CONCERT: Anthony Hamilton & Vivian Green

WHAT: Grammy Award-winning R & B singer Anthony Hamilton, along with singer-songwriter and pianist Vivian Green, perform in Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, May 17, 8 p.m.

CONCERT: Beyoncé

WHAT: One of the most awarded artists in Grammy history, Beyoncé brings her Cowboy Carter Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Dr., Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, May 15, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18