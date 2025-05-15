Chicago Police

2 in custody after 4-year-old shot while inside minivan in McKinley Park

Police sources told NBC Chicago there were two other adults and three other children in the minivan, but none of them were hurt

By JC Navarrete and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are in custody after a four-year-old boy riding inside a minivan was struck and critically injured by gunfire Wednesday in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 23-year-old man was driving a minivan with a four-year-old boy inside when an unknown vehicle pulled up behind, police said.

A suspect in the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots at the minivan, police said.

The four-year-old was struck in the back and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Police sources told NBC Chicago there were two other adults and three other children in the minivan, but none of them were hurt.

An investigation remained ongoing. No further details were available.

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceChicago Shootings
