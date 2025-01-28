Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lawsuit seeks to block Trump funding freeze

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as reporters ask questions aboard Air Force One during a flight from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Miami, Florida, U.S., January 25, 2025. 
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • A lawsuit was filed seeking to temporarily block a funding freeze ordered by the Trump administration of all federal grants and loans.
  • The lawsuit says the freeze imposed by the Office of Management and Budget is illegal.
  • The suit was filed by the National Council of Nonprofits and the American Public Health Association in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday seeking to temporarily block a funding freeze ordered by the Trump administration of all federal grants and loans.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The lawsuit says the freeze imposed by the Office of Management and Budget is illegal.

The suit was filed by the National Council of Nonprofits and the American Public Health Association in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The plaintiffs blasted the OMB's action, which became known Monday night through a memo.

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
"SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois.

"This Memo — made public only through journalists' reporting, with barely twenty four hours' notice, devoid of any legal basis or the barest rationale — will have a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of grant recipients who depend on the inflow of grant money (money already obligated and already awarded) to fulfill their missions, pay their employees, pay their rent — and, indeed, improve the day-to-day lives of the many people they work so hard to serve," the suit says.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Google employees petition for ‘job security' ahead of expected cuts 

news 9 mins ago

Nvidia plunged 17% on Monday, but blindly buying the dip ‘could be problematic,' says investing chief—what to know first

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, earlier Tuesday said he had been told the New York state attorney general's office planned to file its own lawsuit challenging the OMB's freeze.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us