NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to offer extensive, weeklong RNC coverage

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will deliver comprehensive, locally-focused, on-site coverage surrounding next week’s highly-anticipated 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisc. beginning Sunday, July 14.

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s extensive multiplatform ‘Decision 2024 / Decisión 2024’ RNC coverage will feature NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago political reporter Iris Berríos providing viewers with the very latest news and top highlight moments from Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on all midday/afternoon/evening newscasts, which will include numerous special guest interviews and expert analysis, providing viewers with a local vantage point of the convention’s most talked about moments.

“Chicago is known as one of the nation’s most politically-focused cities, but this year delivers a unique scenario to us with both major conventions being held right here in our backyard,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “First up, the RNC. NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will be on-site in Milwaukee all week long to bring our audience key takeaways, expert analysis and deep local perspective to ensure viewers have what they need to make an informed decision in this critical election.”

In addition to providing the very latest daily RNC news & highlights in its respective midday and afternoon newscasts, NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10pm (featuring NBC 5’s Allison Rosati & Stefan Holt and Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez & Anabel Monge)will deliver expanded convention night event recap coverage throughout the week featuring highlights of keynote speeches, breaking news “in and around” Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, detailed analysis and more.

On Wednesday (July 17) & Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 Chicago will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited Presidential Election.

From a digital perspective, the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will deliver a daily live feed of the RNC’s primetime keynote speakers (July 15-18). In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and their respective mobile apps featuring the following highlights:

Live blog coverage & instant reaction throughout the day/evening covering keynote speeches and the day’s top convention headlines/moments.

Breaking news reports and top convention video highlights.

“Push alerts” delivering up-to-the-minute RNC breaking news, video highlights & more.

RNC daily schedule of events & “what to expect” information.

Topline “talkers” of the day driven by audience interest.

In addition to NBCU Local Chicago’s dedicated digital staffers, reporters Mary Ann Ahern, Iris Berríos and NBC 5 Chicago political producer Rose Schmidt will collectively deliver expanded “Sights & Sounds” social media coverage & “explainers” throughout convention week via X (Twitter)(@nbcchicago) & @TelemundoCHI),TikTok (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago44), Facebook (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago) and Instagram (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago).

NOTE: NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago will deliver even more extensive convention coverage next month as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) will make its triumphant return to the Windy City from August 19-22 at the United Center. Coverage details to be announced soon.