Michael Madigan defense attorneys rest in corruption trial

Attorney representing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan rested on Thursday afternoon, with the trial now one step closer to its conclusion.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, closing arguments in the case are set to get underway on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Madigan made headlines in recent days as he took the stand in his own defense, a rare and risky legal strategy that allowed him to make his case directly to the jury, but also exposed him to cross-examination from prosecutors trying to prove he abused his power as House Speaker for his own personal gain.

Madigan is facing 23 counts of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy in the trial, which began last year and has gone through several ups and downs as prosecutors and defense attorneys spar over whether Madigan’s conduct was illegal.

The prosecution rested its case in December. More than 150 tapes, wiretaps and transcripts were entered into evidence during the trial, with prosecutors aiming to prove that Madigan allegedly trading jobs and favors in exchange for his favorable votes on legislation while he was House Speaker.

Prosecutors accuse Madigan of leading a “criminal enterprise” in an effort to enhance his political power and to enrich friends and supporters.

The prosecution relied heavily on phone calls between Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain, who was the speaker’s close personal confidant in Springfield.

Former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis secretly recorded phone calls and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in exchange for working as a government informant in the investigation into Madigan and high-profile lobbyists in Springfield.

Madigan denied allegations of wrongdoing, saying he was only trying to help people who asked for it and arguing that he never received any material benefit for such help.