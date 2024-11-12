Johnson back to drawing board after City Council rejects property tax hike

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a month and a half to get a new city budget passed, but he’s back to the drawing board after a $300 million property tax hike was rejected.

A majority of the members of Chicago’s City Council signed onto letters rejecting the proposal, causing Johnson to pivot in his negotiations for a budget that will have to close the gap on significant deficits.

Johnson, describing himself as ‘the collaborator-in-chief,’ said that he’s willing to discuss the budget, but emphasized that his core priorities remain unchanged, and that includes ruling out job cuts.

“We’re going to have to find progressive solutions for the entire state,” he said.

Members of the City Council cautioned that they aren’t completely ruling out a hike in property taxes, but Johnson said that he’s committed to his campaign promises of governing with progressive values guiding the way.

“Should the people of Chicago know I’m serious of working through this? Absolutely I’m serious,” he said. “That’s why we put out the proposal in the first place, and that’s why we’re not dictating the outcome of this budget.”

Several members of the Chicago City Council spoke out on the proposed budget this week, saying that shortcuts have to be ruled out in favor of longer-term solutions.

“If he doesn’t do cuts, if he doesn’t do efficiencies, if he doesn’t make structural changes, the ratings agencies are going to look at that and say that’s not a sustainable way to run this city,” Ald. Scott Waugespack said.

Ald. Andres Vasquez said that city residents are understanding of the need for revenue to fund key city services, but emphasized there is a give-and-take involved.

“I think the public wants to see us do our due diligence, so we can go back to our neighbors and say ‘we did everything we could to tighten this up, but we still need revenue to pay for services,’” he said.

Among the proposals included in budget negotiations are higher fees when purchasing liquor, taxes on streaming services, and city stickers for vehicles.

“These ideas that are on the table, our team will explore and listen to them,” Johnson said. “My values are clear. We don’t compromise on them. We are negotiating details within those values.”