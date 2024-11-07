Illinois voters were asked to tackle a slew of ballot issues during the 2024 election, and there were some noteworthy referendums on the list.

Statewide there were a series of advisory questions that all voters weighed in on, but other counties had their own issues to weigh. Those included the idea of severing from Cook County and forming a new state, whether to provide taxpayer subsidies for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium, and even on whether residents should be permitted to keep backyard chickens.

Here is a sampling of referendums that Illinois voters decided on during this election cycle.

Statewide Advisory Questions

There were three advisory questions on the ballot for all voters in Illinois, and all three are projected to pass, according to the Associated Press.

Those questions included whether there should be penalties for interfering with the work of election workers, whether a new income tax should be assessed on income over $1 million to help alleviate property tax increases, and whether certain types of reproductive healthcare should be included on insurance policies in Illinois.

The election worker question passed with an overwhelming vote, while the new tax bracket question was closer, with a roughly 60-40 split on the votes.

Secession Questions

A total of seven counties in Illinois were asked to vote on a proposal to coordinate with other counties in an effort to explore the idea of severing ties with Cook County, which would then result in the formation of a new state.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

All seven of those counties, including Iroquois County, passed the measure.

Skokie term limits

Skokie voters were asked whether to install term limits for mayor, clerk, and village trustees, beginning with the next election cycle in 2025. Voters approved the measure with 83.8% of the vote.

Seneca and Thornton referendum on backyard chickens

Voters in both Seneca and Thornton were asked whether to allow for residents to raise chickens in their backyards. In Seneca, 64% of LaSalle County voters approved the measure, while 52.6% of Thornton voters approved a measure.

Chicago precinct tackles Prohibition question

Ward 47’s ninth precinct, located in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, was asked whether their prohibition on issuing liquor licenses should continue. A total of 336 votes were cast, with 285 “no” votes recorded, according to the Board of Elections.

Oak Park Township and Proviso Township on redistricting practices

Voters in two Cook County townships were asked their opinion on whether Illinois should form an independent commission to tackle the issues of redistricting and drawing new electoral maps. Voters in both Oak Park Township (81.4%) and Proviso Township (74%) both voted overwhelmingly that they would favor such a commission.

Oak Park (Cook) ‘ranked choice voting’

Oak Park voters were asked if they wanted to introduce ranked choice voting into their selections for president and village board. Ranked choice voting involves ranking candidates in order of preference, with run-off elections for the top-two choices. Voters overwhelmingly supported the measure, with 79.2% voting yes.

Glencoe home rule vote

The motion to establish Glencoe as a home-rule community passed with 63% of the vote. “Home-rule” communities in Illinois are permitted greater latitude in exercising political power and instituting revenue-generating opportunities than non-home rule communities, according to the Illinois Municipal League.

Bears stadium funding

The city’s 29th ward, comprised of parts of Austin and Montclare, voted on whether the Chicago Bears should receive taxpayer subsidies for a new stadium. The no vote won decisively, with 77.7% of voters casting “no” votes out of more than 5,000 votes cast.