ICE confirms ‘enhanced targeted operations' in Chicago this weekend

With multiple top Trump administration officials in Chicago, ICE confirmed that it has begun “enhanced targeted operations” in the city and suburbs.

According to a statement, ICE is coordinating with multiple federal agencies “to enforce U.S. immigration law” by conducting operations in the city of Chicago, with acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and Trump’s border czar Tom Homan observing those operations.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal partners, including the FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP and the U.S. Marshals Service, began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Chicago to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities,” ICE said in the statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also confirmed they were assisting with enforcement efforts in the city in a social media post.

No official numbers have been given for arrests or detentions related to activities, with officials saying their primary focus will be on those accused of, or convicted of, violent crimes.

NBC News had confirmed Bove was in the city, along with Homan, on Sunday morning, and he told reporters he had done a ride-along with agents during his visit.

“This morning, I had the privilege of observing brave men and women of the Department deploying in lockstep with DHS to address a national emergency arising from four years of failed immigration policy,” Bove said in a statement. “In Chicago, and across the country, FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, and federal prosecutors are working with DHS to secure the border, stop this invasion, and make America safe again. We will support everyone at the federal, state, and local levels who joins this critical mission to take back our communities.”

According to the Washington Post, more than 500 arrests were made by ICE on Thursday and nearly 600 more were made on Friday, with additional actions planned across the nation in coming weeks.

Those arrests come as ICE and other law enforcement agencies see policy changes that allow them to arrest undocumented individuals at or near “sensitive locations,” which include hospitals, school sand houses of worship, according to officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, echoing previous vows to assist federal law enforcement in apprehending those accused or convicted of violent crimes, while promising to defend “law-abiding” citizens amid the stepped-up actions.

“We’re going to follow the law in Illinois. We expect them to do the same, and I’m very afraid they will not follow the law,” he said.

Bove and Homan have both said they would take legal action against state and local officials who “obstruct” investigations, taking specific aim at so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions like Chicago and Illinois in those remarks.

“We will use all available tools to address obstruction and other unlawful impediments to our efforts to protect the homeland,” Bove said in a statement Sunday.

Pritzker said that Illinois officials adhere to federal law, but that they would also ensure that local law enforcement adheres to state law that prohibits coordination in immigration detention activities with federal law enforcement.

“They’re just putting that out there because they want to threaten everybody, get people to step back and let (federal officials) do whatever they want,” he told CNN. “What (our law) requires is our local officials will not coordinate with federal officials on the arrests when they don’t have a warrant associated with them.”

Pritzker also questioned the efficacy of blanket actions and raids.

“They’re going after people who are law-abiding, who have families here, who have jobs and may have been here for decades. Why are you going after them? These are not people who are causing problems in our country,” he said.