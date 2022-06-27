Here's Who's on Your Ballot For the Illinois Primary Election 2022

Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election is just a day away.

And along with local candidates and measures, there are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, including Secretary of State, Governor and more.

We've created a tool to help you learn who the representatives are where you live -- and who's running against them -- so you can be prepared before you cast your vote.

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. In Chicago, that's the Chicago Board of Elections. In Cook County outside of the city, and in the surrounding suburban counties, your local election authority is your county clerk's office.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races (for governor, congress and in the state legislature), enter your address below:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

For a complete guide to voting in the Illinois Primary election click here.