2022 illinois primary

Here's Who's on Your Ballot For the Illinois Primary Election 2022

Illinois' 2022 Primary Election is June 28

Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election is just a day away.

And along with local candidates and measures, there are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, including Secretary of State, Governor and more.

We've created a tool to help you learn who the representatives are where you live -- and who's running against them -- so you can be prepared before you cast your vote.

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. In Chicago, that's the Chicago Board of Elections. In Cook County outside of the city, and in the surrounding suburban counties, your local election authority is your county clerk's office.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races (for governor, congress and in the state legislature), enter your address below:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

Source: Illinois Board of Elections
Credit: Amy O’Kruk/NBC

For a complete guide to voting in the Illinois Primary election click here.

vote in illinois Jun 10

Your Guide to Voting in the 2022 Illinois Primary Election

illinois early voting 5 hours ago

Illinois Primary 2022: How and Where to Vote in Tuesday's Primary Election

Illinois primary 3 hours ago

How to Find Your Chicago-Area Polling Place for the Illinois Primary Election

This article tagged under:

2022 illinois primary
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us