2022 Illinois Primary Election Live Updates: Polls are Officially Open

The 2022 Illinois Primary Election has been underway for weeks through early voting and mail-in ballots, but the much awaited June 28 Primary Election Day is upon us.

Here's where we'll be keeping track of live updates from Election Day across the Chicago area, along with what you need to know about who's on your ballot, how and where to vote, how to register to vote and more.

7:43 a.m.: The big races to watch

There are countless races up and down the ballot across Illinois with important and interesting narratives, some garnering national attention in another contentious and high-stakes election cycle.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Here's a look at nine of the biggest races you should be watching in the Chicago area and across the state:

7:23 a.m.: How the state plans to monitor the election and polling places

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, here's a recap of who's allowed at the polls:

Representatives of the Attorney General, State's Attorney, Election Authority and State Board of Elections

Law enforcement officials

Qualified poll watchers and designated poll workers

Voters

According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, more than 160 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from his office will be monitoring the primary election throughout Election Day "to ensure that voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible."

Additionally, voters in Illinois have the right to:

Vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day

Receive a replacement ballot if a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot

The AG's office says that no one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place, and that under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat or deception.

If you encounter suspicious activity, here's the number to call and report it:

Chicago and northern Illinois voters can call 1-866-536-3496 (TTY 1-800-964-3013)

Central and southern Illinois voters can call 1-866-559-6812 (TTY 1-877-844-5461)

7:02 a.m.: Social media reports indicate some Chicago polling places are not yet open

Polling hours on Election Day in Illinois are 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

However, Tweets on social media indicated that at 6:56 a.m., some polling centers in some precincts still hadn't opened yet.

Thank you for reporting this, we are following up right now. — Chicago Board of Elections (@ChicagoElection) June 28, 2022

The Chicago Board of Elections responded quickly, indicating they were looking into it.

Chicago has 51 polling centers, all of which were set to open at 6 a.m.

6:49 a.m.: Who's on your ballot? Use this tool to find out.

Along with local candidates and measures, there are so many important races happening in Illinois this election, including Secretary of State, Governor and more.

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, be sure to visit your local election authority's website. In Chicago, that's the Chicago Board of Elections. In Cook County outside of the city, and in the surrounding suburban counties, your local election authority is your county clerk's office.

But to find out who you can vote for in many of the major races (for governor, congress and in the state legislature), enter your address below:

Who’s On Your Ballot?

Find out who will be on your Illinois ballot in the 2022 primary election.

6:32 a.m.: Are you registered to vote? Here's how to check.

Are you registered to vote in Illinois? If you're not sure, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election on Nov. 8, and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction.

If you're not registered yet, it's not too late! You can still register to vote, and vote, at your polling place on Election Day.

To do so, you have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address (like a utility bill), and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time. If you've moved since the last time you voted, you can also use grace period registration to update your registration to your current address.

A full list of locations where you can take advantage of grace period registration can be found here.

6:12: a.m.: Do you know where your designated polling place is?

Though thousands in the state have already cast their ballots through early voting and mail, thousands more are expected to take part in the tradition of voting in-person on Election Day.

If that's the case for you, make sure you know where your designated polling place is, as early voting sites are often not the same sites where Election Day voting takes place.

The Illinois State Board of Elections operates a "Find Your Polling Place" feature on its website, which you can access here.

You can also visit your county clerk's website for more information. Many of the clerk websites provide your nearest polling place after you've entered your home address.

If you are a resident of Chicago, suburban Cook County or DuPage County, you have a few more options on Election Day.

In Chicago, all early voting sites will remain open on Election Day for all voters in the city, as will two locations that are open to suburban Cook County residents: 69 W. Washington St. and the Union Station Founders Room at 225 S. Canal St.

And new this year, DuPage County has announced that it is the first county in Illinois to allow voters to cast a ballot at any of its 263 polling places on Election Day.

6 a.m.: Polls are open! Get out and vote, if you haven't already.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. statewide, and will remain open through 7 p.m.

And remember: As long as you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line. Just hop on in it.

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Chair Marisel Hernandez, voting should be quick today. "Voting should take about 2 minutes," Hernandez said this morning. "We have plenty of poll workers ready to assist you."

And by the way -- you won't have to worry about weather on your way to go exercise your civic duty. The forecast is dry, and is calling for sun and seasonal temperatures.