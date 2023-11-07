City Council during their regular 11 a.m. meeting Tuesday could once again discuss Chicago's status as a "sanctuary city," an issue that last week that led to tense exchanges, chaos on the chamber floor and accusations that Mayor Brandon Johnson's floor leader Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa physically blocked a colleague during a quorum call.

“I literally had to put my body directly against him and push him back, so that she could break herself free to get into the chamber and away from his grip,” Ald. Raymond Lopez told NBC Chicago following Thursday's heated hearing, which occurred as members of council attempted to discuss the ongoing crisis over finding housing for migrants being bused into Chicago.

Monday, Ramirez-Rosa announced he would be stepping down as leader and resigning as the Chair of Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards, saying in part that his actions have resulted in "lost confidence" among his colleagues.

"Much has been reported about last week's incidents at a special meeting of the Chicago City Council," a statement from Ramirez-Rosa said. "Tensions were high at a chaotic meeting, and I let that get the best of me, leading me to act in a way unbecoming of a leader. I sincerely apologize to my colleague, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, for the disrespectful interaction outside of Council Chambers."

Should Chicago remain a "Sanctuary City?"

Several members of the City Council, including Lopez, are calling for a referendum to be placed on the March ballot to determine whether Chicago should remain a “sanctuary city," a status that has been in place since 1985.

At issue is how to continue financing shelter and other essentials for more than 20,000 migrants that have arrived in the city in the last 14 months.

“I think it’s absolutely imperative we give voters the opportunity to have their view on this subject heard, especially when we’re talking about spending $255 million this year alone to take care of 20,000 migrants,” Lopez said.

During last week's meeting, multiple quorum calls took place, and at one point during the proceedings, a move was made to adjourn the proceedings, with lights being turned off and members of the council being asked to leave the room.

Ramirez-Rosa, who was tasked with whipping up support for the mayor to turn back the challenge, says that squabbles over “sanctuary city” status have nothing to do with providing material support for migrants, as “sanctuary city” status refers to cooperating with federal law enforcement as they ascertain whether individuals are in the country legally.

“Our sanctuary city policy, which is a public safety policy, has nothing to do whatsoever with this humanitarian crisis,” he said. ‘They didn’t do their homework. What they wanted was chaos, was demagoguery, and that’s what we got.”

Ald. Anthony Beale, who brought up the idea of a referendum, says he is concerned with the city’s financial picture amid the crisis.

“I bring this to the floor not to keep Chicago from being a sanctuary city, but to find some compromise to stop the bleeding,” he said.

What does Chicago's "Sanctuary City" ordinance say?

Chicago's ordinance as a "Sanctuary City," also known as a "Welcoming City," helps to "ensure undocumented residents are not prosecuted solely due to their immigration status."

The protection grants Chicagoans of all ages in school and at work as they access to City services. The ordinance also says that "Chicago police officers cannot arrest on the basis of immigration status."

The pushback against “sanctuary city” status comes as Chicago mulls how to house more than 20,000 migrants that have arrived in Chicago from Texas. One idea being batted around is to use the former site of the Museum of Broadcast Communications in River North, with Ald. Brendan Reilly blasting the mayor’s office for a lack of transparency on the topic.

Other sites are still being evaluated, with more than 3,300 migrants still awaiting placement in city shelters.