City still assessing Brighton Park migrant camp site despite signing 6-month contract

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration said on Friday that it was still “in the process” of determining whether a vacant lot in Brighton Park will be used as a base camp to house migrants, despite the city signing a six-month land use contract with the property owners that could cost taxpayers more than $548,000.

NBC 5 Investigates was first to report the news of the contract Thursday.

According the terms of the licensing agreement, the city will pay the property owners, the Barnacres Corporation, $91,400 a month for the use of the land. The city may also erect temporary tents, bathroom facilities and sleeping pods for families or individual men or women on the site.

Brighton park residents have voiced opposition to the controversial site near 38th and California and filed legal challenges, citing environmental concerns with the property.

What is unclear is why the city would ink the licensing agreement if it was still assessing whether or not to use the land.

NBC 5 Investigates attempted to speak with Mayor Johnson on Friday following a speech at the Union League Club, but his handlers ushered him out through the kitchen. The mayor did later speak to a group of reporters – including a crew from NBC Chicago – at a separate event where he was asked about alders’ criticism that they have been blind-sided and unaware of certain decisions about the migrant situation.

“Well look, we have women who are pregnant who are sleeping on the outside, we have this incredible influx of migrants that have arrived in the city of Chicago. And I’ve said repeatedly that we are moving with expediency to get people out of police stations and off the floors and inside. And what we have done on a very consistent basis is that we have been in constant communication with alders around this dynamic,” Mayor Johnson told reporters.

In an interview Friday with NBC 5 Investigates, Ald. Julia Ramirez – whose ward includes the proposed site near 38th and California – was critical of the Johnson administration – saying she understands they have a lot to handle with the influx of 20,000 migrants over the past year, but that she was not made aware of the contract signed for the land use.

“When it comes to the lease, I believe that we do deserve answers – we need an answer to the administration about that lease. I was not aware that that lease was signed. Things do come off very contradictory, I just want my constituents to know that I apologize with things coming off as contradictory,” Ramirez said.

She later added: “When something like this leaks out it’s showing the contrary of the administration continuously moving without informing me and more importantly informing the constituents of the 12th Ward.”

In a statement issued late Friday afternoon, the mayor’s office said:

“The City of Chicago is at an increasingly critical point in the new arrival mission, with more than 3,200 asylum seekers sleeping on the floors of police stations, at O’Hare Airport and outdoors in inclement weather. For this reason, the City is pursing all potential locations in its plan for temporary shelter, including the property at 3710 S. California, and entering into lease agreements, license and occupancy agreements, and right of entry agreements where sites may be used for intended purposes.

The City is currently in the process of determining if there are any environmental issues affecting this potential location. The City will analyze the results and determine next steps. We will then notify residents of the final site determination, and if viable, share further operational details on the plan.

No final decision has been made regarding base camps on the property at 3710 S. California. If the site is not used for its intended purpose, both parties can terminate the agreement.”