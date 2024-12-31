Chicago police to provide security, safety plans for New Year's Eve celebrations

Chicago police Larry Snelling Tuesday afternoon will hold a press conference to provide an update on the department's security plans for New Year's Eve.

The update is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to the department. It will be streamed in the player above once it begins.

Chicago will see two big fireworks shows Tuesday, along with dozens of parties across the city, including at Navy Pier -- where approximately 35,000 people are expected.

“Our security and safety team has been very thoughtful about ensuring that our traffic slow stays really active regardless of weather and that we have some extra safety and security measures in place so that everyone feels welcome and a sense of belonging when they’re here at Navy Pier celebrating," said Elizabeth Halajian, senior vice president of advancement at Navy Pier.

According to Halajian, Navy Pier is also partnering with Chicago Police, state police and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure public safety.

According to officials, there will be additional CPD patrols at major event locations. State police will also be visible around the city, officials said.

Other big events around the city include the NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues. The game takes place at Wrigley Field at 4 p.m.

The city recommends taking public transportation to New Year's Eve events, with free rides provided by both CTA and Metra.

Metra will offer free fares on trains arriving at or departing from downtown stations beginning at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Alcohol will be banned on all trains after 7 p.m.

The CTA will offer free rides between 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an offer that will apply to all buses and trains, according to the agency.