Chicago police seek suspects in rash of 10 armed robberies Friday

Chicago police are looking for the suspects responsible for a string of armed robberies that took place Friday on the city's West and Northwest sides, according to authorities.

A total of 10 incidents were reported between 4 and 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said in a community alert. In each incident, multiple suspects exited a black Nissan, pointed handguns at the victims and demanded property before driving away.

In two of the robberies, the victims were struck by one of the suspects, police said. A liquor store employee was shot in the incident in the 4400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

1800 block of North Lorel Avenue - 4 p.m.

1700 block of West Beach Avenue - 5:10 p.m.

3200 block of North Cicero Avenue - 5:56 p.m.

1800 block of North Keeler Avenue - 6:15 p.m.

4600 block of West Irving Park Road - 6:20 p.m.

4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue - 7:02 p.m.

6100 block of West Diversey Avenue - 9:47 p.m.

1300 block of West Wicker Park Avenue - 10 p.m.

4400 block of West Belmont Avenue - 10:24 p.m.

5600 block of West Diversey Avenue - 10:30 p.m.

The three suspects were said to be in an Black Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate number BM86024. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.

The latest string of robberies follows a separate crime spree in which robbers targeted 12 victims in one hour on Thanksgiving morning. Chicago police haven't said if the same group is suspected in both.