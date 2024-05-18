Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

A 34-year-old man has died after rescue crews pulled him from Lake Michigan Saturday evening off 31st Street Beach on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The police department’s Marine Unit responded to the beach at 6:11 p.m. and recovered the man, who was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He later died at the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

Further details weren’t immediately available.