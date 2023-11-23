Chicago police issue warning after 12 armed robberies reported in 1-hour span on Southwest Side

Chicago police have issued an alert to residents after a dozen armed robberies were reported within a one-hour span on Thursday morning.

The armed robberies spanned across several neighborhoods on Chicago's Southwest Side, including Lower West Side and Back of the Yards between 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., police said.

In the attacks, two to four men approached the victims while displaying a black handgun or long gun while demanding their property, police said.

According to police, the suspects would take the victim's property before fleeing in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.

The reported robberies occurred at the following locations, according to police: