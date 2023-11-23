Crime and Courts

Chicago police issue warning after 12 armed robberies reported in 1-hour span on Southwest Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police have issued an alert to residents after a dozen armed robberies were reported within a one-hour span on Thursday morning.

The armed robberies spanned across several neighborhoods on Chicago's Southwest Side, including Lower West Side and Back of the Yards between 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., police said.

In the attacks, two to four men approached the victims while displaying a black handgun or long gun while demanding their property, police said.

According to police, the suspects would take the victim's property before fleeing in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.

The reported robberies occurred at the following locations, according to police:

  • 2300 Block of West 21st Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:20AM. 
  • 2000 Block of West 23rd Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:25AM. 
  • 1700 Block of West Cermak Road on November 23, 2023 at 7:30AM. 
  • 1900 Block of West Cermak Road on November 23, 2023 at 8:20AM. 
  • 3700 Block of South Wolcott Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 7:47AM. 
  • 4900 Block of South Paulina Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:55AM. 
  • 4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:00AM. 
  • 5800 Block of South Sacramento Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:07AM. 
  • 5000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:08AM. 
  • 4700 Block of South Honore Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:10AM. 
  • 5200 Block of South Rockwell Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:15AM.  
  • 5900 Block of South Mozart Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:20AM. 

