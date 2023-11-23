Chicago police issue warning after 12 armed robberies reported in 1-hour span on Southwest Side

Chicago police have issued an alert to residents after a dozen armed robberies were reported within a one-hour span on Thursday morning.
The armed robberies spanned across several neighborhoods on Chicago's Southwest Side, including Lower West Side and Back of the Yards between 7:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., police said.
In the attacks, two to four men approached the victims while displaying a black handgun or long gun while demanding their property, police said.
According to police, the suspects would take the victim's property before fleeing in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
The reported robberies occurred at the following locations, according to police:
- 2300 Block of West 21st Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:20AM.
- 2000 Block of West 23rd Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:25AM.
- 1700 Block of West Cermak Road on November 23, 2023 at 7:30AM.
- 1900 Block of West Cermak Road on November 23, 2023 at 8:20AM.
- 3700 Block of South Wolcott Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 7:47AM.
- 4900 Block of South Paulina Street on November 23, 2023 at 7:55AM.
- 4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:00AM.
- 5800 Block of South Sacramento Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:07AM.
- 5000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue on November 23, 2023 at 8:08AM.
- 4700 Block of South Honore Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:10AM.
- 5200 Block of South Rockwell Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:15AM.
- 5900 Block of South Mozart Street on November 23, 2023 at 8:20AM.