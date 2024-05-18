CRIME

Suspect stabs Norridge officer while being taken to police station: authorities

One of the officers went to check on the suspect, who used a knife to stab the officer and himself, police said.

By Matt Stefanski

A police officer in suburban Norridge was hospitalized on Saturday evening after a suspect stabbed the officer while being transported to the police station, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 5:59 p.m. in the area of Canfield and Winnemac avenues. Officers were transporting a 37-year-old man from the hospital to the Norridge Police Department when he began causing a disturbance, causing the officers to pull over.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested for domestic battery, aggravated battery and resisting arrest prior to the stabbing, police said. He was also receiving treatment for his injuries late Saturday.

The incident remained under investigation.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of Canfield and Winnemac.

