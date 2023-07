Chicago police investigating 62 armed robberies reported across the city in recent weeks

People living and working in Chicago are on high alert after learning more than 60 armed robberies have been reported in recent weeks.

“Definitely alarming, you don’t like to hear about robberies,” said West Loop resident Eric Perez.

Chicago police warning residents from the North to the West sides to be extra vigilant, including in the West Loop.

“A few girlfriends of mind do carry mace,” said Suvarna Besanko, who works in the West Loop. “I just have never done that for the time that I’ve lived in Chicago. I just hadn’t felt that it was necessary.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The latest incident happened early Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m. near Des Plaines and Van Buren.

The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman told police they were robbed at gunpoint by two men. Police said the suspects drove off in a black Toyota hatchback.

“I pray for the people that are going through that to rob another human being,” said Besanko. “You’re probably going through some interpersonal, something’s going on where you may be spiritually sick.”

NBC 5 learned from June 23 to July 17, police responded to at least 62 armed robberies across the city. The list includes Ukrainian Village, Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Hermosa, and Jefferson Park.

1800 block of W. Grand Ave on June 23, 2023 at 10 p.m.

1900 block of W. Ohio Ston June 23, 2023 at 10.15 p.m.

200 block of W. Institute Pl on June 23, 2023 at 11:50 p.m.

1000 block of N. Milwaukee Ave on June 24, 2023 at 12:05 a.m

1300 block of N. Paulina SI on June 24, 2023 at 12:07 a.m

1900 block of W. 21st St on June 24, 2023 at 7:10 a.m.

1200 block of N. Maplewood Ave on June 25, 2023 at 9:07 a.m.

2100 block of W. North Ave on June 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m

200 block of W. Madison St on July 3, 2023 at 3:23 a.m

600 block of W. Webster on July 3, 2023 at 4:08 a.m.

0-100 block of W. Goethe on July 3, 2023 at 4:05 a.m

5000 block of W. Montrose Ave on July 3, 2023 at 5:20 a.m

5800 block of W. Eastwood Ave on July 3, 2023 at 5.30 a.m

900 block of N. Washtenaw Ave on July 7, 2023 at 12:28 a.m.

1100 block of N. Washtenaw Ave on July 7, 2023 at 12:30 a.m

2300 block of W. Thomas St on July 7, 2023 at 12:35 p.m

2400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave on July 7, 2023 at 12:53 a.m

2600 block of N. Central Ave on July 7. 2023 at 1 a.m.

2700 block of W. Haddon Ave on July 7, 2023 at 1 a.m.

1800 block of N. Cicero Ave on July 7, 2023 at 6:19 a.m.

1800 block of N. Le Claire Ave on July 7, 2023 at 6:25 a.m.

1700 block of N. Normandy Ave on July 8, 2023 at 4:20 p.m

1900 block of N. Leavitt St on July 8, 2023 at 7:57 p.m.

400 block of N. Noble St on July 8. 2023 at 8:45 p.m.

3600 block of N. California Ave on July 9, 2023 at 12:12 a.m.

2800 block of W. Chicago Ave on July 9, 2023 at 12:15 a.m

4000 block of N. Damen Ave on July 9, 2023 at 1:30 ä.m.

4600 block of N. Ravenswood Ave July 9, 2023 at 1:39 a.m.

3200 block of W. Montrose Ave, on July 9, 2023 at 1:58 a.m

600 block of W. Madison St on July 9, 2023 at 2:30 a.m.

4500 block of N. Keokuk Ave on July 9, 2023 at 3:17 a.m.

1900 block of W. Norwood St on July 9, 2023 at 3:30 a.m.

2000 block of W. Peterson Ave on July 9, 2023 at 4:02 a.m.

6400 block of N. Oakley Ave on July 9, 2023 at 4:19 a.rn.

6400 block of N. Claremont Ave on July 9, 2023 at 4:22 a.m.

400 block of S. Federal St on July 9. 2023 at 4 40 a.m

700 block of S. Michigan Ave on July 9, 2023 at 4:55 a.m

2300 block of N. California Ave on Juiy 9, 2020 at 5.00 a.m

1200 block of S. Wabash Ave on July 9, 2023 at 5:05 a.m

3100 block of W. North Ave on July 9 2023 at 5 0 a.m

1900 block of W. Montrose Ave on July 10 2023 at 12:01 a.m

4400 block of N. Sheridan Rd on July 10.2023 at 6.10 a.m

3900 block of N. Lincoin Ave on July 10 2023 at 6:20 a.m

2000 block of N. Damen Ave on July 10. 2023 at 6,25 a.m.

3300 block of N. Paulina St on July 10, 2023 at 6:26 a.m

600 block of S. Wabash Ave on July 11. 2023 at 3:54 a.m

2100 block of W. Devon Ave on July 11, 2023 at 4:37 a.m

6000 block of N. Western Ave on July 11. 2023 at 4:40 a m.

6000 block of N. Paulina St on July 11, 2023 at 4:45 a.m

5000 block of N. Broadway on July 11, 2023 at 4:50 a.m

3800 block of W. Lawrence Ave on July 11. 2023 at 4:55 a.m

3800 block of W. Lawrence Ave on July 11. 2023 at 5 a.m

4900 block of N. Elston Ave on July 11, 2023 at 5:04 a.m

5300 block of N. Elston Ave on July 11, 2023 at 5:19 a.m

2900 block of W. Palmer St on July 11. 2023 at 12 p.m

4300 block of W. Diversey Ave on July 11, 2023 at 4 p.m.

2500 block of N. Kilbour Ave on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 p.m

2800 block of N. Drake Ave on July 11, 2023 at 4:10 p.m

5300 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave on July 11, 2023 at 4:23 p.m

600 block of W. Van Buren St on July 17, 2023 at 1.30 a.m

1200 block of W. Randolph St on July 17. 2023 at 3.30 a.m

4700 block N. Racine Ave on July 17, 2023 at 3:58 a.m

"Just try to be alert you know, look over shoulder if you’re walking by at night, don’t go in any rides late at night with someone you don’t know,” said Perez.

Ethan Armour works at a dental office in the West Loop and said his relative had a close call in the past.

“One of my younger cousins, he was out in Humboldt Park Chicago late at night,” Armour told NBC Chicago. “He gets pulled up on by a guy, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously being in a situation you don’t know what’s going to happen, you’d be worried for your life. Thank God he’s fine.”

While it’s unclear if the same group is responsible for the crime spree, Armour said he’s aware of his surroundings.

“I’m not saying Chicago is a super unsafe city,” said Armour. “It’s a beautiful city I was born and raised here. I have a lot of fun here. It’s always good times, but at the same time you should be precautions you should be careful.”

Chicago police believe the male suspects are jumping out from vehicles and working in groups of two to five. In several incidents, the victims were physically attacked and had their vehicles stolen.