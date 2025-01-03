Man with knife fatally shot by officers in Little Village: Chicago police

A man was shot and killed by Chicago police early Friday in an apartment building in the city's Little Village neighborhood after police say he advanced towards officers with a knife.

According to a preliminary statement from police, officers responded to a call around 2:10 a.m. of a person with a knife inside a sixth-floor apartment building in the 3000 block of W. 21st Place.

When officers knocked on an apartment door, they were confronted by a man who produced a knife, police said. The man then advanced towards the officers with the knife, police added.

According to police, officers discharged their weapons, striking the man multiple times. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Two officers were transported were transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said.

As of early Friday morning, investigators remained on scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said. Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting near 3030 West 21st Place. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit our website at https://t.co/LqABRQVdBc — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) January 3, 2025