Chicago Police Department

Man with knife fatally shot by officers in Little Village: Chicago police

The incident is under investigation by the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days

A man was shot and killed by Chicago police early Friday in an apartment building in the city's Little Village neighborhood after police say he advanced towards officers with a knife.

According to a preliminary statement from police, officers responded to a call around 2:10 a.m. of a person with a knife inside a sixth-floor apartment building in the 3000 block of W. 21st Place.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

When officers knocked on an apartment door, they were confronted by a man who produced a knife, police said. The man then advanced towards the officers with the knife, police added.

According to police, officers discharged their weapons, striking the man multiple times. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Two officers were transported were transported to a nearby hospital for observation, police said.

As of early Friday morning, investigators remained on scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said. Officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days.

Local

Art and Culture 48 mins ago

Last chance to see the Blue Man Group in Chicago arrives this weekend

Apple Inc. 2 hours ago

Millions of Apple users could get money in a $95M Siri settlement. What to know

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentChicago Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us