A Chicago pizza restaurant has made a list of the 50 top pizzas in the U.S., marking the second city establishment to get high pizza praise this week.

The influential 50 Top Pizza guide was announced this week, naming Robert's Pizza in Chicago among the top 10 in the country.

The 50 Top Pizza Guide is created by inspectors from the 50 Top brand, who "have examined an enormous number of pizzerias throughout the country."

According to the ranking, Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. earned the No. 10 spot on the list, marking an increase from last year's 27th place ranking.

And they weren't the only Chicago establishment to make the cut. Also named in the guide were Spacca Napoli Pizzeria at No. 23 and Coda di Volpe at No. 47. Last year, Spacca Napoli was named among the best in the world and ranked 14th on the U.S. list.

Robert's Pizza, located in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, first ranked on the 50 Top Pizza list in 2021. The restaurant was founded by the husband and wife duo Robert & Dana Garvey and is known for its brick oven-baked, thin-crust artisan pizza.

Una Pizza Napoletana in New York was dubbed the best pizzeria in the U.S., followed by Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia, Ribalta in New York and Ken's Artisan Pizza in Portland.

But where some Chicagoans might take issue, the ranking also dubbed New York City as "the pizza capital of America," highlighting 17 NYC restaurants when they expanded their top 50 list to a top 100. Chicago was second, but with only seven restaurants making the cut.

In a separate listing of the best pizza slices in the U.S., another Chicago establishment was highlighted. Jimmy's Pizza ranked No. 9 on the list.

Here's a look at the top 10 from the full pizza guide:

1 Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA

2 Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA

3 Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

4 Ribalta - New York, USA

5 Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

6 Jay's – Kenmore, USA

7 Don Antonio - New York, USA

8 Pizzeria Sei - Los Angeles, USA

9 La Leggenda – Miami, USA

10 Robert's – Chicago, USA

It marks the second high-profile pizza nod for Chicago this week.

Earlier this week, a Chicago pizza spot ranked among the 22 best pizzas in the U.S. by the New York Times.

Chicago's Bungalow by Middle Brow made the cut -- and it wasn't the only Illinois representation on the list.

On top of Chicago, a southern Illinois location also made the cut.