Chicago pizza spot ranked among best in US by New York Times

Chicago's Bungalow by Middle Brow made the cut -- and it wasn't the only Illinois representation on the list

A Chicago pizza spot just ranked among the 22 best pizzas in the U.S. by the New York Times, but it's probably not what you're thinking.

The ranking, which focuses on the "craft pizza renaissance," named the top pizzerias in the country, with picks ranging from Southern California to the Mississippi Delta to the Pacific Northwest.

Chicago's Bungalow by Middle Brow made the cut -- and it wasn't the only Illinois representation on the list.

According to the publication, Bungalow was ranked for its "fragrant and flavorful" crusts "with sturdy undercarriages" and its "memorable" Neapolitan pizzas.

The self-described "beer and wine and pizza den" offers tavern-style zas on Tuesdays.

For those who have seen many a pizza ranking, Bungalow may not be as recognizable as recent listings dubbing places like Pequod's, Spacca Napoli and others the best of the best.

But according to the ranking, Bugalow is an "inspiring" example of a "restaurant-within-a-brewery."

On top of Chicago, a southern Illinois location also made the cut.

In another example of a brewery-pizza collaboration, Scratch Brewing in Ava, Illinois, was given high praise by the publication.

"To say this place is worth its own road trip is another understatement," author Brett Anderson wrote.

