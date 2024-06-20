Chicago Park District's ‘Movies in the Parks' returns for the summer

The summer season has officially kicked off, and the Chicago Park District is bringing back their beloved “Movies in the Parks” series.

The event, now entering its 21st season, offers free admission for residents, giving them a chance to take in summer weather with friends and family in neighborhoods all throughout the city while enjoying a variety of films.

With movies including famous Hollywood classics and new box office hits, from “Rear Window” to “Barbie,” the summer series will feature something for everyone to enjoy.

Other films for this year’s run include “Trolls”, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, “Back to the Future”, “Wonka”, and more.

The series runs from now until Sept. 13. Movies will be played at parks throughout different neighborhoods, from Hollywood Park to Wicker Park to Belmont Harbor.

Films start playing at dusk, which ranges between 7-9 p.m. depending on weather. Moviegoers can check weather beforehand for an accurate estimate of what time dusk will be.

Participants should also check each park’s regulations beforehand, as rules pertaining to pets and facility accessibility vary park-by-park.

The full schedule of park locations and films can be found here.