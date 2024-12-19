Chicago Navy Pier announces update to massive NYE firework show to ring in 2025

Chicago's iconic Navy Pier New Year's Eve fireworks show is always a sight to see -- but this year, it will be even more special.

The famous city spot for 2024 will host a slew of New Year's Eve celebrations, an announcement said, with as many as six events ranging from "rocking parties to sophisticated soirees and captivating cruises."

Navy Pier will also ring in 2025 with a free fireworks show set to a soundtrack, known as "Chicago's biggest New Year's Eve sky spectacular."

The dazzling show takes place at midnight, the announcement said. According to officials, the show this year has been extended to last a full 15 minutes.

"Make sure to arrive early to secure your spot on the Pier and enjoy the spectacular view of the New Year’s Eve fireworks display at midnight," organizers said. "It’s an unforgettable way to ring in the New Year with your loved ones."

Below is a full list of New Year's Eve parties taking place at Navy Pier to close out 2024, according to the announcement:

Grand Chicago New Year’s Eve – More than 3,000 of Chicago's most spirited revelers are expected to gather on the city's largest dance floor to welcome 2025 in unparalleled style. Chicago's most talked-about New Year's Eve tradition fills Navy Pier’s iconic Aon Grand Ballroom with live music, ensemble DJs, and a 70-foot balloon drop.

• Bar Sol’s New Year on the Pier – A multi-floor reveling paradise with electric energy, breathtaking lakefront views, and hundreds of guests dancing the night away to the sounds of live musicians and DJs.

• Glitz & Glam NYE Soiree at Offshore Rooftop – An exclusive celebration at The World’s Largest Rooftop Bar, offering stunning top-of-the-Pier views of Chicago’s skyline and the spectacular midnight fireworks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

• New Year’s Eve in the Lakefront Lodge at Harry Caray’s Tavern – A unique and unforgettably fun twist on New Year’s Eve offering small groups an exclusive heated igloo experience with access to the cozy charm of the indoor lodge and private patio curling rink.

• New Year’s Eve Fireworks Viewing Lounge – Located above Lirica Restaurant, Sable at Navy Pier's Great Lakes Ballroom features floor-to-ceiling Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan vantages, as well as a relaxed spot for prime fireworks viewing.

• New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruises – City Cruises Chicago New Year’s Eve dinner cruises offer front-row seats to the midnight fireworks over Lake Michigan, accented by lively DJ entertainment, chef-prepared menus, and unbeatable views of Chicago.