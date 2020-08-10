Chicago Looting: Chaos Leaves Widespread Damage, City Officials Set to Speak Live

A night of unrest led to a morning of damage as chaos erupted in downtown Chicago, prompting authorities to discourage travel in the city as widespread damage was reported.

Here are the latest updates as the situation unfolds in Chicago:

Watch Live: Chicago Mayor, Top Cop Address Widespread Looting in City's Downtown

Chicago's mayor and police superintendent are expected to give a live update Monday morning after chaos erupted in downtown Chicago overnight, with widespread looting at countless businesses, property damage and shots fired both at and by police.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Supt. David Brown will appear at 8 a.m. to "discuss criminal activity overnight in the downtown area," according to Chicago Police News Affairs.

Cook County Courts Closed 'Due to Restricted Access'

City Court of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans ordered the closing of all courts Monday, with the exception of bond courts, "due to restricted access to Chicago's downtown area resulting from public safety activities and limits on public transportation.

Bond courts at the Leighton Criminal Court House, the Domestic Violence Courthouse, the Juvenile Justice Division and all six municipal districts will remain open, he said.

All cases scheduled for Monday will be continued for 30 days.

Some Transit Begins Resuming

According to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, CTA was restoring service just after 7:15 a.m. and the Chicago Department of Transportation bridges and expressway ramps downtown would be reopening. Several street closures remained in effect throughout the area, however.

Pace was set to resume service by 8 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., previously raised downtown bridges were expected to come back down, except for La Salle and Lake Shore Drive.

Some College Campuses Closed Due to Downtown Unrest

City Colleges of Chicago closed Harold Washington College and the district office Monday "due to to activity downtown."

In additional, Loyola University Chicago closed its Water Tower campus Monday.

"We are aware of some widespread and ongoing looting and rioting in downtown Chicago around Loyola's Water Tower Campus," a notice to students read early Monday morning. "Loyola Campus Safety and the Chicago Police Department are patrolling the area and monitoring this situation."

The campus was closed to all students, faculty and staff, but essential personnel who "maintain security and operations of facilities" and those who resident Baumhart Hall were not included.

City Hall Employees Told to Telework Monday

In a notice, City Hall employees were told to work from home Monday "due to restricted access to downtown."

"If you were planning to be in the office today, please telework," an alert said. "Unless you have a work that needs to be in a different day this week, please stick to your regular schedule for the rest of the week."

Chaos in Chicago Sparks Traffic, Transit Closures

The Chicago Transit Authority shut down all train and bus service downtown "at the request of public safety officials," the CTA said early Monday morning. Buses were not running in the area bounded by Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland Avenue until further notice, the CTA said, with all train service temporarily suspended as well.

The bridges over the Chicago River were lifted at around 4:30 a.m., preventing further entry into and exit from the downtown area.

Illinois State Police confirmed at around 5 a.m. that Chicago police asked for assistance in blocking all expressway ramps going in and out of the city's Loop: from Cermak to I-55, I-94 from Roosevelt to Division and Congress Parkway from I-290.

Metra said each of its four downtown stations were running as normal.

"Do not come downtown today," Ald. Brian Hopkins said. "It's not safe and if you live in Streeterville... stay home. It's not a safe situation on the streets right now."

Widespread Damage Reported as Looting and Chaos Erupt in Downtown Chicago

The unrest began at around 12:20 a.m., when police were called to reports of a mob scene on Michigan Avenue. Large crowds gathered outside the Saks Fifth Avenue and Coach stores, with hundreds of people yelling and throwing things at officers.

Looters were captured on video in multiple locations, with merchandise taken and storefronts vandalized. Officers were told to respond wearing helmets and there were multiple reports of gunshots.

Video taken in Chicago’s Gold Coast shows looters hitting a business and the aftermath of smashed windows and empty shelves.

Just before 5 a.m., a Chicago police spokesman tweeted that shots had been fired at officers who returned fire near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lake Street. No officers were injured, Tom Ahern said, adding that it was not known at the time if the offenders were shot.

Looters swarmed a Walgreens store and Portillo’s in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Monday.

It remains unclear what exactly sparked the unrest.